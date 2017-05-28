A Little Nostalgia

It’s hard to think about Greece without recalling the place where the Acropolis stands, proudly,an eternal testament to a glorious past, the bright, dry sunny weather, the clean, white houses along the main avenues and side streets, the sparkling clean windows in every building. I can’t help but remember having tasted the most delicious fruit I’d ever eaten;balconies studded with greenery;people, nonchalantly, enjoying their coffee after the noon siesta. From what I’d heard from friends, things have changed, dramatically and melancholia overcomes me. Then, I feel very fortunate to have been there when it was innocently beautiful, enjoying the friendships and glorious weather, andlounge inanoutdoor café sipping frappe, with a nonchalance I never quite repeated in New Jersey.

Often, people will criticize Greece for having the traditional siesta, a tradition necessary because of the energy sapping heat, as it is in Mexico, Italy and other very sunny locales.I’d heard people complain about taxi drivers and lax store employees when I‘ve found, truthfully, it is no different here. I have to blame those criticisms on people seeking superiority, an attempt to belittle “them” with “us!”I try to see the positive – see beyond the flaws that exist everywhere, recalling I’ve had awful experiences in Alabama and Florida. But, Ichalk it up to ignorance and unfortunate, brain shrunken people. They’re everywhere!

I find I still long for the greenery of Vitina, Stemnitsa, the islands of Symi and Rhodes, the quaint Athenian neighborhoods of Ambelokipos and Nea Ionia. Why would I take a taxi when riding the Metrowas an enjoyable experience, where the platforms were clean and tasteful music was piped throughout every car making me wish the ride was longer?How excited I was getting off at Monastiraki, looking up at the cozy buildings alongwinding streets. I became mesmerized in Plaka, whererows oflittle shops displayed a kaleidoscope of artistic wares, paintings, and jewelry, imagining a time when guitar strumming mensang nostalgic tunes from yesteryear in those very taverns.

There, I experienced an inner peace just sitting and having coffee and a pita or a sweet whileviewing the passing parade of plain citizens, busily going about their business,women holding cloth shopping bags, heading for their daily shopping, trying to picture myself living there and doing the same thing and wondering if I’d have been happier there or where I live.

The neighborhood cats, wise to who is a tourist and who is local, come for a handout which I, invariably, succumb to and enjoy observing their cautious expressions, their wily ways. Being an infamous cat lover, I can have an entire conversation with one of them just by watching their every move and facial expressions. Most of them tell me, “it’s a hard life.”

Thankfully, I have relatives with whom I enjoyed visiting and who liked having me. I never felt like an intruder or someone who has to be tolerated until the visit was over. Thankfully, too, they lived in central Athens where just sitting on the balcony afforded me a wonderful view of people, strolling along as if nothing is so important that it can’t wait. Others rushed around as if the mafia was after them. I sat and observed, creating stories in my active, scatterbrained imagination. I conversedwith my relativesabout politics without undue irritation. Amazingly, my relatives shared my very opinions. In me they find no one-sidedness, no demeaning opinions on the superiority of America against Greece, no display of imagined wealth or success from either side. I am with them, I am like them, and I’m for them. When the time came to begin packing for the return journey, I try hard not be a water fountain of tears. I, staunchly, promise them we’ll meet again even though that may be just wishful thinking on my part.

Then, when the taxi came to take me to the airport, I start to feel anxious for home. I enjoyed my visit but my thoughts become occupied with my family at the airport in Newark. Curiously, I become anxious for the familiar, the faces of my kids and grandkids, my husband and my cat. I wonder if she missed me.(My cat.) I sure missed her. Back home once again, sitting in my patio,I take up a super market peach. That’s when my thoughts return to Greece, the little cafés and my relatives, more especially the luscious peaches (Yarmades) there.