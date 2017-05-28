Greek Report of Alleged Abuse of Refugees by NGO Workers Ready

ATHENS – After the European Union suspended funding to a Non-governmental organization aiding refugees in Greece over alleged abuse Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas is set to issue his report on May 29 on findings by investigators.

The report will go to a Supreme Court prosecutor on alleged criminal activities by members the NGO which still hasn’t been named but where it was said that sexual abuse and theft of money from refugees and migrants had taken place, Kathimerini said.

Mouzalas said that his attention was drawn to the issue by the NGO itself and that it was his ministry’s jurisdiction to look into the charges.

Earlier in May, the charges surfaced from a spokesman for European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides who said then that, “Although these remain allegations under investigation, the Commission is taking them very seriously. We take a zero tolerance approach to any abuse of the rights and personal integrity of all refugees and migrants as well as to any misuse of funds:

“Our primary concern is the welfare of the potential victims. Accordingly, we shall ensure that immediate support is provided to them,” he said.

The spokesman said the Commission had already informed the Greek authorities and submitted the case to OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office for immediate investigation.

According to a report from Harvard University published earlier this year, unaccompanied child refugees in Greece are being forced to prostitute themselves to pay smugglers to help them reach their desired European destination.

The report, produced by Dr. Vasileia Digidiki and Prof Jacqueline Bhabha at the university’s centre for health and human rights, exposed a “growing epidemic of sexual exploitation and abuse of migrant children in Greece,” it claimed.