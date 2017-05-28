At Cyprus Ceremony, Greek Defense Chief Says Turks “Beasts”

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, in Cyprus to mark the return of the remains of 17 Greek soldiers who died resisting a 1974 Turkish invasion, denounced the neighboring country as “the beasts” on the other side who murdered without even respecting the rules of war and continue to do so today.”

Kammenos, the leader of the far-right, marginal, jingoistic, pro-austerity Independent Greeks (ANEL) who serve Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in a shaky coalition, has been taunting over its provocations in the Aegean, for sending F-16 fighter jets to violate Greek airspace and sending Turkish warships past Greek islands.

“It is the duty of our nation that your sacrifice becomes a legacy for future generations,” Kammenos said during a ceremony in Nicosia that was attended by Greek Cypriot leaders and relatives of the victims.

Earlier in May he stepped up his criticism of Turkey after another violation of Greek air space by F-16s during a memorial service for a Greek airman who was killed 11 years ago when his fighter jet collided with a Turkish Phantom.

The violations were carried out by two Turkish F-16s over the central Aegean, leading Kammenos to say it was act of disrespect that not even the “most barbarous army in the world” would commit.

At the same time too, Turkey was carrying out naval exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean as it continues to provoke Greece and Kammenos.

In a speech to the Hellenic Army’s regiment in Kosovo said Greece will keep playing a dominant role in the Balkans and warned aggressors – without mentioning Turkey by name – won’t face a pushover.

“National plans will be put into effect if anyone tries to offend the national sovereignty or territorial integrity of our country,” Kammenos said. “There is no way that we will yield and there is no way that any challenge will go unanswered.”

Kammenos added that Greece “is no longer a sidekick (in the region) but, after many years, it is gradually regaining a leading role in the creation of a major axis of stability,” Kathimerini said.

Earlier, Kammenos warned any Turkish official not to even put a foot on a Greek island, escalating the war of words between the countries.

“There’s no way they will set their foot on a Greek island. They will be dealt with. Let them set their foot, but then we’ll see if they will leave from there,” Kammenos said in an interview with TV channel SKAI.

That was in response to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, after Turkey sent its military chief earlier past the disputed islets of Imia and said he could have landed there if he wanted.

“If his duty was to do so, he would have done it. Let’s not forget that we set foot on the places we were supposed to. Our stance on Kardak is clear,” Cavsoglu said, calling Imia by the name Turkey gave it.