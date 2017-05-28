China’s Cosco Has Big Plans to Transform Piraeus, Lure Big Cruise Ships

ATHENS – With control of Greece’s forlorn port of Piraeus, China’s multinational Cosco had designed plans to dramatically upgrade facilities and make it a prominent cruise ship destination and gateway to bring cargo into the European Union.

Cosco gained the majority share in the port and took over management of the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras withdrew opposition to privatization and he went to Beijing to embrace political and business leaders and seek more investments the party philosophically opposes but pragmatically accepts to help offset a crushing seven-year-long economic crisis.

Cosco’s executives had promised as much prior to the Chinese state-affiliated company’s assumption of OLP, with strategic planning now eyeing cruise ship facilities and services in other top Greek holiday destinations, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

OLP’s management reportedly had said the cruise ship sector could not grow only with major upgrading to meet the demands of companies who want more high-end attractions in place of run-down businesses around the port.

Chinese tourists especially are expecting better conditions when they arrive, the management said.

Representatives of cruise ship operators, speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum, said Greece has a unique opportunity to lure more cruise ships and visitors because of terrorism in nearby other attractions such as Turkey and Egypt.

But, industry officials said according to the newspaper that Greece needs to better promote island destinations that are frequently cut off by strikes by ferry boat workers, needs better tourism marketing, better organization of its ports and more investments in infrastructure because Piraeus can’t berth even only “mega” cruise ship now.

Holding Greece back, cruise ship officials said, is the woeful state-run management of other ports which aren’t capable of handling ships and are understaffed.

Naftemporiki said that at the conference, Cosco approached officials managing the ports of Mykonos, Santorini, Katakolo, Chania on Crete, on Rhodes and others in a bid to coordinate their activities in the cruise ship sector.

Discussions are also reportedly underway for OLP and regional ports to form partnerships with the Chinese company offering some financial incentives. Cosco said its target is for three million cruise ship passengers to come through the port on a year basis, a 300 percent increase.