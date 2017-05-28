With Cyprus Unity Talks Collapsed Again, UN Envoy Turns to Greece

After his latest failure in Cyprus’ again-dashed unity talks with rival leaders, United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide is due to meet with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias in Athens on May 29 to discuss the prospects.

Greece, along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, is a guarantor of security on the island that’s been divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion that sees Turkey occupying the northern third and demanding the right to keep a 35,000-strong army there and the right to invade again.

That was one of the reasons talks between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci collapsed again – even as the UN insisted they hadn’t without explaining what that meant – and as Turkey still plans to violate Cypriot waters by sending an energy research vessel in where Cyprus has licensed international companies to drill for oil and gas.

Eide, a Norwegian diplomat, has been predicting imminent breakthroughs in sputtering talks for almost two years, raising hopes that keep getting burst and as other diplomats, including US and European Union officials, also have been wildly optimistic about a deal.

According to Foreign Ministry sources who spoke to Kathimerini, the meeting was arranged after Kotzias spoke on the phone with Eide although it wasn’t explained what Greece could do to broker the negotiations or get them going again.

“Without a prospect for common ground, there is no basis for continuing this shuttle diplomacy,” Eide said in a short statement that spoke volumes about his attitude and as he joined a long list

Both had got to the point of poring over maps outlining territorial adjustments in a envisaged bi-zonal, bi-communal federation. In January, the first international conference on Cyprus was held at the UN headquarters in Geneva with representatives from Greece, Turkey and Britain – the island’s three guarantor powers.

Anastasiades and Akinci, both moderates, were viewed as perhaps the last, best hope for Cyprus to come together or remain divided even though Turkey – whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to recognize the island’s government and bars its ships and planes – wants to join the EU.

After an earlier round of talks collapsed in Geneva, Eide tried to get the two leaders back there to talk again but has given up for now, ending his usual giddiness something good would happen.

Almost immediately after he ended his shuttle diplomacy, Akinci and Anastasiades started backbiting each other again after the talks had begun on notes of conciliation two year ago.

“If the Turkish Cypriot side, and Turkey in particular, want, as they say, to resolve the Cyprus problem, I am ready to attend a conference on Cyprus in Geneva at any time,” he said, the British newspaper The Guardian reported in an feature on the dilemma.

The UN tried to spin the failure as just a glitch. “The talks have not collapsed,” a UN spokesman, Aleem Siddique, told the Associated Press. “The process remains leader-led and we now have to hear from the leaders how they see a way forward,” in the usual diplomatic platitudes that indicate nothing has happened and won’t for now but allowing all sides to save face.