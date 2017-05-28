Confusion Reigns in Probe of Bomb Attack on Ex-PM Papademos

ATHENS – While Greek counter-terrorism police tried to unravel who was behind a parcel bomb attack on former interim Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in his car, reports showed a discrepancy over whether the envelope had been X-rayed and whether it came from his office or house.

One of the two Bank of Greece employees who had been with Papademos when the bomb went off in his car told police that he had collected the envelope from the offices of the Academy of Athens, where Papademos is President and put it through the X-ray machine of the central bank without seeing anything suspicious.

But police solice sources told the newspaper Kathimerini they were uncertain about that account from the unnamed person who has been part of Papademos’ security detail for several years.

That’s because of an account from former Premier and then-New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras who visited Papademos in the hospital and said he was told that the envelope was sent to Papademos’ home.

Police said there were two suspicious envelopes – one delivered to Papademos’ home and one to the Academy of Athens but it was uncertain which contained the bomb that went off when he opened the envelope, slightly injuring him. It was also said it was inside a book.

A Bank of Greece source told the paper the envelope had gone through an X-ray machine used to scan packages being sent to top officials but other sources contradicted that. Two other people with him were also injured.

Other reports indicated that it was a gunpowder-filled book within the parcel that he was sent, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, adding that he was not riding in an assigned armor-plated sedan with bullet-proof glass vehicle because it was in for maintenance, leading him to switch to an unprotected car.

Political leaders from all parties condemned the attack but New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a shot at the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party that has anarchist and terrorist sympathizer elements, said the government wasn’t capable of going after the “new generation of domestic terrorism.”