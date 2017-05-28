Our Everyday Greek: Μαύρο Είναι tο Μολύβι, Black is the Pencil and the Pen

Let’s learn the adjective black together with the desktop vocabulary.

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Ο μαύρος O MAvros black (masculine)

Η μαύρη EE MAvri black (feminine)

Το μαύρο TO MAvro black (neuter)

Ο κατάμαυρος, -η, -ο O kaTAmavros, -i, -o totally black

Ο στυλός O stiLOS pen

Η γραμμα EE TSAnta bag, school bag

Το μολύβι TO moLEEvi pencil

Ο πίνακας O PEEnakas board

Ο μαρκαδόρος O markaDOros marker

Η μπογιά EE boYIA paint

Το βιβλίο TO viVLEEO book

Το τετράδιο TO teTRAdio notebook

Το θρανίο TO thraNEEo school desk

Η καρέκλα EE kaREkla chair

Το γραφείο TO graFEEo desk

Γράφω GRAfo I write

Note that το γραφείο, desk, η γραμμή, the line, το γράμμα, letter, and η γραμματική, grammar, derive from the verb γράφω, I write.

Adjectives agree in gender, number and case with the noun they modify. The masculine adjectives’ endings in the cases are the same as those of the masculine nouns ending in -ος: ο μαύρος στυλός. The feminine adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the feminine nouns ending in -η. The neuter adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the neuter nouns endings in -o: το μαύρο μολύβι.

Singular: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: ο μαύρ-ος στυλ-ός η μαύρ-η γραμμ-ή το μαύρ-ο μολύβ-ι

Gen.: του μαύρ-ου στυλ-ού της μαύρ-ης γραμμ-ής του μαύρ-ου μολυβ-ιού

Acc.: το μαύρ-ο στυλ-ό τη μαύρ-η γραμμ-ή το μαύρ-ο μολύβ-ι

Voc.: μαύρ-ε στυλ-έ μαύρ-η γραμμ-ή μαύρ-ο μολύβ-ι

Plural: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: οι μαύρ-οι στυλ-οί οι μαύρ-ες γραμμ-ές τα μαύρ-α μολύβ-ια

Gen.: των μαύρ-ων στυλ-ών των μαύρ-ων γραμμ-ών των μαύρ-ων μολυβ-ιών

Acc.: τους μαύρ-ους στυλ-ούς τις μαύρ-ες γραμμ-ές τα μαύρ-α μολύβ-ια

Voc.: μαύρ-οι στυλ-οί μαύρ-ες γραμμ-ές μαύρ-α μολύβ-ια

EXERCISES

1. The word color, το χρώμα, is neuter in Greek. Therefore, when we talk about the color, we put the adjective in the neuter gender, singular, μαύρο, like in the given example:

Το χρώμα του πίνακα είναι μαύρο.

Τα χρώμα των μολυβιών είναι μαύρο.

1.1 Το χρώμα της γραμμής είναι …..

1.2. Το χρώμα του μολυβιού είναι …..

1.3. Το χρώμα του στυλού είναι …..

1.4. Το χρώμα της μπογιάς είναι …..

2. Put the adjectives ο μαύρος, -η, -ο or κατάμαυρος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, singular number, like in the given example:

Ο στυλός είναι …..

Ο στυλός είναι μαύρος.

2.1. Ο μαρκαδόρος είναι …..

2.2. H μπογιά είναι …..

2.3. Ο στυλός είναι κατά…..

2.4. Το τετράδιο είναι κατά…..

2.5. Το βιβλίο είναι κατά…..

3. Put the adjectives ο μαύρος, -η, -ο or κατάμαυρος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, and plural number.

3.1. Οι πίνακες είναι κατά…..

3.2. Τα μολύβια είναι …..

3.3. Οι στυλοί είναι …..

3.4. Οι μαρκαδόροι είναι …..

3.5. Τα θρανία είναι …..

4. Put the adjective μαύρος in the nominative case, singular or plural together with the correct article.

4.1. Μου αρέσει .. ….. μαρκαδόρος.

4.2. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. μολύβια.

4.3. Μου αρέσει .. ….. στυλός.

4.4. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. γραμμές.

5. Put the adjective ο μαύρος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, number and case.

5.1. Γράφω με τον …… στυλό.

5.2. Γράφουμε με τον …… μαρκαδόρο.

5.3. Γράφεις με το ….. μολύβι στο τετράδιο;

5.4. Γράφεις με τον ….. στυλό στο βιβλίο;

5.5. O ….. στυλός και το ….. μολύβι είναι πάνω στο γραφείο.

5.6. Η ….. καρέκλα είναι στο ….. γραφείο.

5.7. Ο …… μαρκαδόρος είναι μέσα στη …… τσάντα.

5.8. Η ….. μπογιά είναι πάνω στο ….. θρανίο.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.