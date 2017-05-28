Eurozone Minutes Show Bitter Debate, “Massive Failure” Over Greek Debt Deal

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is trying to recoup from his failure to get debt relief negotiations from Greece’s European creditors at a critical meeting which German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble reportedly called a “massive failure”.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($364.60 billion) in three bailouts begun more than seven years ago but also the harshest taskmaster, insisting on big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings Tsipras vowed to reject but doubled down on, devastating Greek society and sending his popularity plummeting.

After agreeing to yet more pension cuts in 2019 as well as taxes on low-income families he vowed to save from austerity, he sold it as a deal to get a debt break but got nowhere in dealing with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism and Eurozone leaders after he gave in to them.

That led him to backtrack on promises as well for a return to the markets this year and had Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Capitalist bankers he allegedly is at odds with.

Minutes from the meeting in Brussels showed it was a tense debate, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, and turned into a debacle for Greece’s coalition government, which also includes the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also recanted promises in order to get into power even though the have only nine seats in Parliament.

According to the Athens-based site Euro2day, which published an extensive translation of what it says were the meeting’s minutes, Germany was unrelenting in demanding more sacrifices from Greece and as an obstacle to any compromise with the International Monetary Fund.

The Washington, D.C.-based IMF took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($268.42 billion) but has stayed out of a third for 86 billion euros ($96.18 billion) until the Troika gives Greece some form of debt relief – and more austerity the agency said hasn’t worked is imposed.

Germany was said to want Greece to meet decades of high fiscal targets analysts said aren’t unattainable even as the debt is said to be unsustainable.

Some Eurozone ministers from the 18 countries using the euro said the IMF was being too hard in setting fiscal benchmarks and went after the IMF’s point man in Athens, Poul Thomsen, who said Greece can expect only 1 percent growth yearly until the year 2057.

Eurozone officials said it was impossible to make estimates that far ahead, especially given Greece’s notorious political instability, infighting and inability to meet current goals.

There was also wrangling over whether Greece could hit primary surplus targets of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the Troika wants, while the IMF said 1.5 percent is more realistic as it doesn’t include interest on the debt, the cost of running cities, towns and state enterprises and social security and some military expenditures. Greece has shown higher-than-expected surpluses for now by essentially not paying its bills.

The minutes show Schaeuble chided his colleagues.”I cannot negotiate over a new mandate, therefore, the basis must be this (the May 2016 agreement). We did not veto the IMF, neither we nor the Netherlands. Let me remind you that we have already approved of two (Greek bailout) programs by the Fund,” Schaeuble said in German, according to the minutes published by Euro2day.

Thomsen then intervened to state that the Fund will not consider the Greek debt as sustainable under these circumstances, to which Schaeuble responded that, “It is not acceptable that one compromise (2016) leads to another. I do not have the authorization. If this is the path, then good luck, we won’t find a solution.”

That led to a recess where Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem then engaged in shuttle talks separately with officials from the IMF, Germany and Tsakalotos, who then contacted Tsipras to tell him what was going on.

The proposal presented to Tsakalotos was for an agreement without the IMF showing the debt as unsustainable, yanking Tsipras’ feet and argument for a debt cut out from under him which Tsakalotos reportedly said could come close to crashing the already-fragile coalition. Dijsselbloem said that could also rattle markets and scare off investors for Greece.

New French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire also appeared negative, saying the proposal was far from the “clear-cut” solution requested by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Greek side.

When the session resumed, Tsakalotos said while Greece was not outright rejecting the proposals that they were dubious with the IMF’s call for a debt break and that it would create a major political crisis in Greece.

Dijsselbloem attempted to concluding the session, merely saying that all efforts will be extended to achieve an agreement at the next Eurogroup meeting on June 15, another setback for Tsipras whose constant calls for and predictions of debt relief have all failed.

Schaeuble had the last word. “Let’s not have illusions. This was a massive failure,” characterized as sniping at Tsipras.