Spiegel Magazine Praises the Greek Islands

German magazine Spiegel praises the Greek islands and estimates that three million Germans will visit Greece for the summer, one million more than last season.

“My sea, my sky, my culture, oh Greece! For another year the white and blue colours will excite millions of visitors”, according to Spiegel.

“This is where the journey to the most beautiful islands, the serene villages and the special locations will start,” it added.

The article calls on more Germans to choose Greece as their holiday destination.