Melania Trump Wears $51K Dolce & Gabbana Jacket in Sicily

TNH Staff

US First Lady Melania Trump, left, is welcomed by Emanuela Mauro, spouse of Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — Melania Trump’s first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000.

Mrs. Trump also carried a matching clutch when she went to lunch with the other spouses of G7 leaders at the historic Elephants Palace hosted by Catania’s mayor.

The color burst comes after a steady wardrobe of mostly black during President Donald Trump’s overseas tour, including a prim black lace dress with a matching mantilla headcover that she wore to meet Pope Francis and a dark jacket with golden detailing on the cuff and collar that she wore for her arrival in Italy.

US First Lady Melania Trump steps out of a car as she arrives at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.