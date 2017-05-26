Remains of 17 Greek Soldiers Killed During Turkey’s Invasion in Cyprus Return in Greece

NICOSIA – Relatives of the 17 Greek soldiers who were killed in fighting during Turkey’s 1974 invasion, stand in front of the coffins with identified remains during a solemn ceremony at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Lord’s Wisdom in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus.

On Friday, the remains will be returned to Greece on a Greek Air Force transport aircraft. Most of the 17 soldiers were serving with the Greek military contingent that was stationed on the island at the time. Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup mounted by supporters of uniting the island with Greece.

Greek soldiers carried the coffins with identified remains while a Greek Orthodox priest blessed them during the ceremony.