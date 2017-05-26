Despite Big Jump, Greece Lags Behind in Attracting Foreign Investors

ATHENS – With volatile tax laws, an economic crisis and political uncertainty, Greece is still having trouble convincing businesses to take a chance on the troubled country, despite a 126 percent increase in 2016 in Foreign Direct Investment.

The woes were shown in an annual report by auditing firm Ernst & Young, Kathimerini said, findings revealing that among the 44 European countries surveyed for FDI attractiveness, Greece ranked 34th in the number of FDI projects and 35th in the number of jobs created.

The report showed that, last year, 13 FDI projects were implemented in Greece, generating 111 jobs, mainly in the financial, transport and communication sectors. There were eight FDI projects in the financial sector, two in manufacturing and one apiece in agriculture, transport, communication and construction.

Foreign investments came from the United Kingdom in four instances, Japan in two while the rest came from France, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the US, Spain, the Netherlands and Serbia.

“Although 2016 marked some improvement in FDI in Greece, the country’s continuing absence from the list of the 20 most attractive investment destinations in Europe and the small number of FDI projects sound the alarm for the measures Greece must take to attract foreign investors,” Panos Papazoglou, Managing Partner at EY Greece told the newspaper.

“In a continent where it’s raining investments, as FDI projects soar year after year, Greece appears to be holding an umbrella. The state and the institutional bodies must immediately take measures to create an attractive investment field to make the most of the country’s great potential and create more jobs, gradually leading the economy out of its crisis,” he added.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party doesn’t want foreign investments, has been appealing to foreign investors, including those in the Diaspora who were burned by 74 percent losses in Greek bonds imposed by a previous government to come back but many remain wary, especially with talk that if the economy worsens there could be confiscations of bank accounts and with capital controls implemented in 2015 likely to go on for some years.

Corruption also remains rampant with bribes often sought from investors, including Greek-Americans who have given up on trying to bring business to the country after being asked for money.