Never on A Sunday: Holding One’s Ground in “the Clash of Civilizations”

America got a taste of Turkey’s version of amicable state-citizen relations during Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to the White House, when the neo-Ottoman sultan’s goons attacked Kurdish protesters outside the Turkish Embassy. To add insult to injury, the U.S.ambassador to Turkey was summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry the following weekwhere he wasissued a written and verbal protest over what Turkey termed as “aggressive and unprofessional” (sic) action against Erdogan’s bodyguards during the brawl that left nine people injured.

And while scenes like these may have left many Americans shocked, this behavior comes as no surprise to Hellenes and other peoples who have long been victimized by Turkish violence. After all, the same week that Erdogan rolled up into Washington with his posse, Hellenes worldwide remembered the 353,000 victims killed by Turkish neobarbarism some 100 years ago during the Pontic Genocide (for which Germany also bears great culpability through the participation of Deutsche Bank as a major financier and the strategic planning carried out by General Otto Liman von Sanders) just a month after the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the hands of the same bloodthirsty state. The Turkish-German connection remained closely intact over the ensuing decades, as Hitler is often attributed to have modeled his “final solution” on Turkey’s extermination of the indigenous Christian populace of Asia Minor, Pontus, and Anatolia.

Still, with its rejection of ideological “purity” and its age-old affinity for blending, the Hellenic/Romanic worldview’s understanding will always contain a bittersweet mixture of images and thoughts connecting it to its ancient homelands. Images and thoughts of the Queen City, Constantinople, fill the soul of Ecumenical Hellenism (Romanity) – especially during the month of May. The month that just passed includes the anniversaries of the inauguration of Constantine’s city as New Rome in 330 as well as its fall in 1453. The feast day of its founder St. Constantine the Great and his mother St. Helen (whose relic was recently received in Greece for veneration) were also celebrated last month.

In addition to their countless namesakes, Sts. Constantine and Helen remain current for so many reasons. In the latest memorandum prepared by Hellas’ latest aspiring conquerors (may their reign be short lived), the demand for the abolition of protections entitling workers to rest on Sundays seeks to overturn a policy established by Emperor Constantine himself. Ironically, this policy is being implemented by a self-styled leftist government that is supposedly sympathetic to workers’ rights… leaving anyone hard pressed to argue against the fact that history has quite the sense of humor.

The overturning of this policy that has been so closely associated with the Christian faith since its inception symbolizes more than just a clash between the insatiable greed of the markets governing today’s world and individual workers’ rights. In many ways, it symbolizes a cultural battle in the “Clash of Civilizations” speculated to become the major theater of war in the new global battleground. Of course, what the father of this theory Samuel Huntington may have failed to capture in his seminal essay from the 1990s was that this clash was not necessarily new. Western Europe’s hostility towards the Eastern Roman Empire is well documented, with stereotypes and prejudices evident up until today – as was the case in the treatment of Greece by its European “partners.” Of course, this “clash” can surely be expected to grow in a world that is becoming ever more globalized, with media, markets, and technologies tearing down borders, often invasively.

Concepts like faith, history, institutions are experienced differently due to every group’s mindset, which is shaped and influenced by factors such as language and related cultural factors. Hence, this results in fundamental and substantial differences in their approach to institutions, i.e., understanding the differences between democracy vs. republic, society vs. community, Pascha vs. Easter, nation vs. ethnos, etc.

Some historians, but also religious leaders, have openly expressed doubt whether the Western world, which has historically reproduced imagery from classical Greece and Rome and tried to usurp its historical continuation in order to establish its credibility, could have successfully maintained its faith and culture in the face of Turkish Ottoman atrocities. And yet, there are still policymakers in Greece and in Hellenic communities abroad so enraptured with the idea of Westernization that they are willing to exchange their cultural heritage – the one element that renders them unique in the face of history – for material gains or some false sense of belonging to a system that will likely never fully accept them as its own.

From the hypocrisy of the European (Dis)Union and its shameful impoverishing of the Greek people and trampling of the nation’s constitution, to smaller, but not necessarily less symbolic, events in the Diaspora, a restocking of the cultural capital that represents Hellenism’s strongest international bargaining chip needs to be conducted in order to proceed during the dangerous times that lie ahead. On a local level, the irony and symbolism behind two New York City parishes that shut their day schools in recent years and subsequently were befallen by spiritual tragedies – the stealing of the historic icon of one parish’s patron saint last year and the major destruction of the other’s church building in a fire just last month – should not be overlooked. Bad omens or not, these unfortunate developments represent a spiritual impoverishment that goes hand in hand with the academic/intellectual/cultural impoverishment that resulted from the closing of their erstwhile temples of knowledge – their schools. History and the collective conscience of the people will ultimately decide whether or not the monetary gains of this modern-day medism will outweigh the sweet fruits born from an age-old cultural legacy that has been cultivated all across the world. Still, bereft as they were from the spiritual losses that followed the whimsical closure of their schools and leasing for other purposes (under questionable procedures that deserved much more scrutiny), one can only look back to the words of Heraclitus: “the oracle at Delphi neither utters nor hides his meaning, but shows it by a sign.”

Follow me on Twitter @CTripoulas