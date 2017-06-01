Second Annual Timarete Hellenic Art Festival Opens June 1

NEW YORK – The 2nd Annual Timarete Hellenic Art Festival opens on June 1 and runs through June 15 with a variety of events, exhibitions, activities, and performances to attend. The festival’s purpose is to promote Hellenic art and culture, to finance educational programs for Greek language and culture, as well as to support underprivileged children. The Festival is organized by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, Inc., a not-for-profit educational organization based in Astoria.

Among the events is On Paper presented by Timarete Hellenic Art Festival and Gallery d’Arte / ParisKoh Fine Arts, and curated by the distinguished artist Antonia Papatzanaki. On Paper is a group exhibition focusing solely on art that is created on paper and runs from June 1-15 with an opening reception on Thursday, June 1 at Gallery d’Arte / ParisKoh Fine Arts. The exhibition brings together over twenty works on paper, including drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, and photographs by known Greek and Greek-American artists residing in New York. Participating artists include Angie Drakopoulos, Morfy Gikas, Angeliki Korkou, Georgia Lale, Aristides Logothetis, Demetrius Manouselis, Eleni Mylonas, and Papatzanaki, among many gifted artists.

A hilarious night by Alexandra Skendrou and Katerina Alexaki takes place at Kaufman Studios, Astor Room, 35-11 35th Avenue, on June 3 at 9:30 PM. The one of a kind forum/panel/discussion/ suggestion/firecracker will attempt to explain the unexplainable phenomena that are shaping our reality without us even realizing it. The distinguished and very well not-known scientists, Dr. Hersten and Dr. Bersten are invited by Timarete to discuss in depth and to explain thoroughly all these paraphernalia that shape our lives. The “Extreme anger by a Kindergartener also known as Tantrum” or the “Hidden eater” and the different acting techniques for ages 5-15 years old, are some of the subjects the two experts will analyze.

On Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM, The Birds by Aristophanes will be performed by the children’s theater workshop “Logos & Praxi” at the Chian Federation, 44-01 Broadway in Astoria.

On June 9 and 10, awards will be handed out at the International Short Film Festival of Drama, Greece at Kaufman Studios, Zukor Theater, 34-12 36th Street in Astoria. On Friday, June 9 at 7 PM Borderless, a documentary about the immigration crisis in Greece will be screened with the support of the Press Office-Permanent Mission of Greece to the United Nations. Additional screenings of the film will be held at 9:15 PM on June 9 and at 7:30 PM and 9:15 PM on Saturday, June 10.

Greek Dance Folklore Night will present Greek dance clubs (adults and children) of the Hellenic Diaspora performing in traditional costumes at the festival at Athens Square Park, 30th Street and 30th Avenue in Astoria on June 11.

More information is available online at www.hellenicpaideia.com or www.timarete.com and email timaretefestival@gmail.com or by phone: 917-213-5949.