On Paper Exhibition in New York Highlights Talented Greek Artists

NEW YORK – On Paper presented by Timarete Hellenic Art Festival and Gallery d’Arte / ParisKoh Fine Arts, and curated by the distinguished artist Antonia Papatzanaki, is a group exhibition focusing solely on art that is created on paper.

The exhibition is part of the Timarete Festival and runs from June 1-15 with an opening reception on Thursday, June 1 from 6-8 PM at Gallery d’Arte / ParisKoh Fine Arts, 548 West 28th Street, Suite 328, in New York. The exhibition brings together over twenty works on paper, including drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, and photographs by known Greek and Greek-American artists residing in New York.

Participating artists include Eozen Agopian, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Fikaris, Dionisios Fragias, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Angeliki Korkou, Georgia Lale, Aristides Logothetis, Demetrius Manouselis, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Konstantinos Stamatiou, Panayiotis Terzis, Philip Tsiaras, Xanthippe Tsalimi, Lydia Venieri, Adonis Volanakis, and Lilia Ziamou.

Paper is a medium that offers an intimate and open field for creative elaboration, in which concepts and ideas can be expressed and can emerge and change with relative ease. Paper is a deceptively simple material that lends itself to weightier projects, for the beauty and simplicity of paper is directly offered in the theoretical and experimental process.

The exhibition aims to show the great diversity of artwork that can be produced on a paper surface using various media and techniques. With a brilliantly diverse range of styles and expertise, On Paper will showcase the artists for their uniqueness and their approach to working with such a versatile material.

Admission is free. Exhibition Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 12 – 6 PM, Thursday from 12 – 8 PM or by Appointment. Closed on Sunday and Monday.

More information is available online at www.hellenicpaideia.com or www.timarete.com and email timaretefestival@gmail.com or by phone: 917-213-5949.

About the curator:

Antonia Papatzanaki, born in Chania on the island of Crete is a renowned international Creek artist. She was educated in the Athens School of Fine Arts, the Vienna Hochschule für Angenwandte Kunst, and she earned her MFA at Pratt Institute in New York. Papatzanaki is the recipient of many prestigious awards in addition to winning multiple Panhellenic and international competitions held to select and fund artists for the creation of public installations.

Her public light installation Agora was exhibited at Battery Park during 2000-2001 as part of the Temporary Public Art Program of New York City. Several of Papatzanaki’s outdoor public works are permanently installed throughout Greece, including her sculpture Lighthouse in the square of the Kato Patisia Metro Station, Athens. Papatzanaki has exhibited widely—notable among her many solo exhibitions are Stratifications, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York, 2016; Refractions, Ekfrasi – Υianna Grammatopoulou, Athens, 2013; Robust Matter and Image, Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, Rethymnon, 2010; Antonia Papatzanaki: Recent Works, Tsatsis Projects/Artforum, Thessaloniki, 2008; and Visions of Light, Chashama, 112 Gallery, New York, 2007.

She has also participated in numerous group exhibitions in Europe, Asia, and the United States, including The Muses Project, A Dialogue between Art and Science, The House of Cyprus– Embassy of Cyprus, Athens, 2017; The Right to be Human, Thessaloniki Center of Contemporary Art –State Museum of Contemporary Art, Thessaloniki, 2017; Whispers, Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, Rethymnon, 2016; History-Irony, Vorres Museum, Paiania, Athens, 2015; Harmony, 22nd Seoul International Art Festival, Chosunilbo Museum, South Korea, 2014; New: Illusion or Reality, 4th Biennial, Tashkent, 2007; and Artistic Fragments, Katonah Museum of Art, Katonah, New York, 2005.

Further work has been acquired by the National Museum of Contemporary Art, the Copelouzos family collection, the Vorres Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Crete, and the American College of Greece. Articles, reviews, and critical analyses of Papatzanaki’s work appear in solo- and group-show catalogues in addition to books on art, art periodicals, newspapers, and magazines in Greece and New York. She currently maintains studios in Athens, Greece and New York City.