ATHENS – With more devastating cuts coming, more than 1.2 million Greek pensioners are already trying to survive on benefits of less than 500 euros ($560) a month and more tax hike spikes.

That information from the Labor and Social Security Ministry’s Helios database was before the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition agreed to additional benefit cuts and taxes on low-income families demanded by European creditors as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.34 billion) that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reneging on promises, sought and accepted after saying he would do neither because of the tough attached measures.

The database was put back into operation as part of another condition set by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The information published concerns the figures as they stood at the end of 2016, while further cuts have been imposed since then making the picture even worse for those living on pensions and who, under the law, are not allowed to work either.

Helios revealed that more than one in six pensioners (17.2 percent) is below the age of 62, a phenomenon that led to Troika to get the retirement age lifted to 67.

The data showed disparities too, including that many younger pensioners, aged between 56 and 65 and who worked at state corporations, get benefits ranging from 1000-1137 euros ($1120-$1273) a month, far above the average of 722 euros ($808).

In December 2016 there were 2,631,052 pensioners and total monthly spending on them amounted to 2.3 billion euros ($2.58 billion).) Of those pensioners, 452,726 were below the age of 62. One in four (24 percent) was over 81 years old and 31 percent between 71 and 80.

Under SYRIZA – before the coming new cuts – the Leftists who promised to protect pensioners financially brutalized them instead.

From July 2015 to December 2015 there was an average 10.5 percent cut in supplementary pensions, while dividends have on average been slashed by 28 percent.

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) issued a circular regarding the calculation of the new retirement application that will lead to pensions falling to levels up to 30 percent lower than the old level.