After Deal Failure, Tsipras Backs Away from Debt Relief, Market Return

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has moved back hopes for debt relief and a return to the markets after the country’s international leaders rebuffed him even though he agreed to more austerity measures as part of a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.34 billion).

Eurozone finance chiefs dealt him and the European Union’s financial head, Pierre Moscovici, a blow by setting back debt relief talk even though both it was likely to happen after Tsipras, continuing to renege on promises, said he would whack pensioners with more benefit cuts in 2019 as well as taxing low-income families, two vulnerable sectors he vowed to protect.

Tsipras only recently said Greece would test the waters for a market return as soon as this summer but that now seems unlikely until later this year or in 2018, after elections in Germany, the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($365.18 billion) in three rescue packages.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, were the driving force behind big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings in Greece and have rejected a debt break.

Tsipras said a debt relief plan, however, was presented by Schaeuble at the Eurozone meeting in Brussels but the Greek Premier said he rejected it because it didn’t go far enough.

The Premier had enticed some alleged dissidents in his Radical Left SYRIZA party and its partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to support more austerity because he said it would lead to a debt break in some form.

Analysts have linked the change in Tsipras’ stance to growing concern and jitters within the government that it could again fail to clinch a deal at the June 15 Eurogroup, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Failure to secure a deal could further dampen debt relief hopes as the government’s fragile coalition has been battered brutally in polls that show even hard-core supporters abandoning them for reneging on anti-austerity pledges while trying to defend the turnaround.

Tsipras earlier said he had “delusions” he could beat back the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) he said while campaigning he would make “dance” to his tune before they steamrolled him.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($268.84 billion) said it might rejoin the third in some fashion – without putting in any more money – and as it keeps pushing for more austerity it said wasn’t working, and for the Troika to take a debt cut hit while the Washington, D.C.-based agency insists on being repaid in full.

That was a proposal which according to the minutes of the May 22 Eurozone meeting was put on the table by the financial bloc’s leader, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, and adopted by the head of the IMF’s European program, Poul Thomsen, Kathimerini said.

But Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos disagreed, saying it would lead to a political crisis in Greece.

But Tsakalotos, in keeping with a pattern of initially rejecting Troika proposals before backing down and accepting them, said he might change his mind and go along with it at some point as the Marxist economist is forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Capitalist bankers.

“Were I to sign this text, there would now be a political crisis in Greece and if that is going to happen I will need some time to think about it,” he said.

“This is an interesting proposal,” Thomsen reportedly said, adding that he would bring it up at the Fund’s Executive Board meeting.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a press conference that there have been in the past some other cases of participation approval without funding,” although he did add that the IMF’s position is in favor of securing the sustainability of the Greek debt. He didn’t explain how it would help Greece if the IMF doesn’t kick in more money.