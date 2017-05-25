Trump and “The Russian Thing”

One week after the presidential election, Icalled for the removal of James Comey as head of the FBI. His discussion of an ongoing investigation of HilaryClinton’s e-mail was totally unacceptable and professionally irresponsible. Outgoing President Obama did not have the courage to fire Comey, and Trump, sometimes pro-Comey, sometimes anti-Comey, did not dismiss him when he assumed office. That Comey finally has been booted out does not trouble me.

What is troubling is when, how, and why Trump got around to this task.Comey states that when he went to the White House asking for more money to speedthe FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election, he was asked to“quash” the investigation of Michael Flynn. Such a request from a sitting president could constitute an attempted obstruction of justice, an impeachable offense. Trump himself has admitted that he asked Comey on three separate occasions to assure him that he was not under personal investigation.

Trump clouded his dismissal of Comey byhastily announcingit publicly before informing Comey. That the president sent his intimidating personal bodyguard to deliver the dismissal letter was ominous asTrump later threatened severe retaliation if Comey exposed any records he had of their interactions.

The usually media-savvy Trump further blundered by meeting with the Russian ambassador the day he was firing the man leading the investigation of what Trump refers to as “the Russian thing.” Hisblunder was compounded by excluding all American media while allowing Russian media to be present.

A few days later the New York Timesreportedhighly classifiednational security data had been given to the Russians, a charge denied by the Trump Administration. Had the American press been present, there would be little or no controversy regarding national security. Since then, allies such as Israel and even our own national security agencies have expressed reluctance about forwarding sensitive materials to Trump out of fear his careless use of their data might compromise their sources.

These startling events have spotlighted the question of how seriously Russia interfered in the last election and whether Trump and/or his associates cooperated with them.Again, Trump has not made things easier for himself. At one point, he boasted of his personal friendship with Putin but later stated he had never met Putin. He insists he has no personal investments in Russia but will not release his income tax records which might indicate otherwise.His business partners havedocumentedties.

At least fourteen Trump associates, including Trump family members, are under scrutiny for their contacts with the Russian government and Russian oligarchs.Among these are Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner (son-in-law), Rex Tillerson (Sec. of State), Carter Page, Roger Stone, Wilbur Ross (Sec. of Commerce), Felix Sater, and Jeff Sessions (Attorney General). Many have shares or partnerships in petroleum, banking, and real estate ventures owned by Russian oligarchs, including holding companies with which Putin is directly connected. Details about these contacts are available in Politico (March/April 2017) and the Washington Post (May 2).

Michael Flynn,fired as Trump’s National Security Advisorafter twenty-four days, has admitted receiving $10,000 foran appearance on Russian television. He is willing to testify to Congressional committees on other Russian contacts if he is given immunity from prosecution. Flynn also advocated anti-Kurdish actions to Trump when he was a then-unregistered paid lobbyist for Turkey.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager through last July, hassimilar dubious entanglements with Russian oligarchs and security officials. He also was a lavishly paid financial advisor to Dimitry Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch facing criminal charges in several nations.

Recently, the Trump Administration rescinded previous denials of any contacts with Russian officials during the final seven months of the presidential campaign. Trump now admits there were at least eighteen such contacts, many of them involving Flynn.

The Justice Department seeks to unravel the Russian spider webby appointing the highly respected Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel to FBI investigators. Mueller is a former director of the FBI (2001-20013), noted for his rigorous attention to detail and the rule of law. His appointment was supported by the leadership of both parties.

With fresh data being revealed daily, by the time this column appears even more details about Russian tampering in American elections may come to light.In any case, the FBI and its special counsel are mandated to learn exactly how the Russianstriedto influence the past election and why.Did any Americans conspire with them in some manner?If so, was the motive personal economic gain?Any conspiring with a foreign power to shape an American government or shape economic policy is an act of treason.

The Trump presidency is now in a volatile moment. The presidentcould withstand the shame of one or two advisors having deceived him, but his clout would be greatly curbed by such poor political judgments. If Trump is shown to have created a general ambiance that encouraged collusion with the Russians, he would have to resign. If he was aware of specific election tampering schemes and/or sought personal gains by use of his office, impeachment proceedings would be in order.On the other hand, an investigation that absolves Trump and associates of wrongdoing would provide the president with considerable political capital to use to advancehis agenda.