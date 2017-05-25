The Project Athensreport by Anna Lascari Asks for Support

ATHENS. Athensreport.org is a digital archive project, initiated by the artist Anna Lascari. The Athens Report platform maps urban space using the route of a trolley bus to classify videos, interviews and street art concerning the riots and protests that took place in Athens from 2008 to 2015.

The archive, placed on an interactive tour on a trolley bus line, is continuously updated from visitors who upload their own material. Athens Report instigates from the particularity of the personal inscription to create space for the common and the shared experience.

Why this is important:

As a common ground, constantly rearranged through the visitors’ gestures and sharing, Athens Report can be considered not only as a digital imprint of public collective actions from public space into the virtual world, but also as an online platform imbued by the processes of the commons. The platform functions as a common digital space, constructed bottom-up through the contribution of individuals and collectives that held an active role in reclaiming the public space through collective action. Athens Report includes a rich archive and has already built a network of people with whom it shares knowledge, experience and memory. Processes as such tend to grow continuously, leading to unexpected creative paths.

Against the enclosed narratives of conventional media, Athens Report consists of material resulted from the engagement of the participants in events that attempted to redefine the public space and communal life. What has been discarded from the official discourse, the excluded, the discontinued, is here organized and reorganized through the gesture of uploading and sharing. This gesture produces a type of a ground-up knowledge that opposes the dominant narration of the crisis.

The period of 2008-2015 is already under the microscope of social history, sociology and art, demonstrating that we need different approaches than the traditional media linear readings. With the expansion of the archive, through the contribution of a large number of users who uploaded their records, we have come to realize there is still a lot more to be shared.

To continue towards the same direction, athensreport.org needs your help. Our crowdfunding campaign is now on Goteo! Goteo is a platform for civic crowdfunding and collaboration on citizen initiatives and social, cultural, technological and educational projects. Through your contribution on https://el.goteo.org/project/a-collective-archive-of-life-and-protest-in-athens we can continue advancing the archive.

A virtual tour on the route provides visitors access to a continuously updated archive of digital documents along with a collection of interviews and street art. The archive, indicatively classified within the urban map aims to leave space for its countless interpretations to emerge.

The horizontal categorization of the digital documents by their distinct affinities with the psychogeography of the city pursues free schemes of engagement by the users, who themselves develop the archive by uploading their own material.

It is the ruptures, the intended and unintended exclusions and inclusions that the digital archive strives to embody; it is the impulse it endeavors to reflect. In this framework, Athens Report can be conceived as a common ground, built through the visitors’ experience of urban space and protest. Apart from offering accessibility and enhancing participation, technology here works as a medium to extend public space in the virtual world via establishing digital communities. On this common web terrain visitors are invited to take part, explore the parameters of producing knowledge, form, study and question relations of power that constitute identities. Stretching the limits between the physical and the virtual, how do bodies interact and coexist? How can communities develop from the digital space to the urban environment or vice versa?