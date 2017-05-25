Former PM Lucas Papademos, Driver, Passenger in “Stable Condition”, Official Says

ATHENS — The latest (AP): Greece’s government spokesman has described an explosion that wounded former Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and two others as an attack.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that following the attack, he had been given an update by doctors on the condition of the three wounded, and that all were in “stable condition, are conscious and are undergoing all the necessary medical tests.”

The 69-year-old Papademos, who served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012, is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank. The explosion occurred inside his car Thursday evening in central Athens.

Former prime minister Lucas Papademos is being examined at the outpatient clinic of Evangelismos after being injured in a car blast on Thursday afternoon and has not yet been sent to surgery, according to new information.

The same source said his injuries do not appear to be very serious, while the injuries sustained by his driver and one other passenger are even lighter, according to ANA.

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, his driver and one other person injured in a blast in central Athens were rushed to Evangelismos Hospital on Thursday.

Authorities say the daytime left the 69-year-old Papademos with non-life-threatening injuries.

The explosion occurred while Papademos was riding in a car, on the corner 3rd September Street and Marnis in central Athens, ANA says.

He was admitted and is now undergoing surgery for injuries in the abdomen, while he has also sustained injuries to his legs. Sources said the former premier and his driver were taken to hospital in an EKAB ambulance.

According to the first reports, the explosion was caused by a booby-trapped envelope that went off while the car was in motion. The initial images indicate that the car suffered major damage.

There was also a second car escorting the former premier. Police have cordoned off the area.

Papademos served as prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

Police didn’t immediately confirm news media reports that the blast was caused by a parcel bomb.

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos contacted the hospital to be briefed about Papademos and the other passengers’ condition. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who is attending the NATO summit in Brussels has also been informed of the incident.