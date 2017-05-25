United Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Athens to New York

ATHENS (ANA) – The U.S. airline company United Airlines on Thursday began direct flights between Athens and its New York base at Newark Liberty International Airport, launching a seasonal service that will continue until October 5.

According to the Athens International Airport’s head of Communications and Marketing Ioanna Papadopoulou, Newark Liberty International is one of the busiest travel hubs in the United States, offering a wide variety of fast connections to destinations within the U.S. and beyond and greatly enhancing the connectivity of Athens airport.

Papadopoulou noted that 2016 had been a record year for passenger traffic at Athens airport, during which the north American market had grown rapidly, a trend also apparent in the first months of 2017.