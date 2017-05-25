AHEPA Applauds Committee’s Passage of Resolution Condemning Attack on Peaceful Protesters

WASHINGTON —Supreme President Andrew C. Zachariades has issued a statement on today’s passage of H.Res.354, a congressional resolution condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on May 16, 2017, and calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future, by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs:

“The Order of AHEPA applauds the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Chairman Ed Royce and Ranking Member Eliot Engel, for its swift passage of a resolution that sends a strong and clear bipartisan message to the Erdogan government that authoritarian-style actions taken to silence fundamental Constitutional rights of Americans upon American soil will not be tolerated.

Diplomatic immunity must be waived and the assailants prosecuted. The resolution is a stern rebuke from Congress and conveys the outcries of many members of Congress from both chambers and sides of the aisle. However, the silence from the leadership of the Congressional Turkey Caucus is deafening.

“The brutal attack is further affirmation of the erosion of democracy in Turkey under President Erdogan. Although not a new development, Turkey’s blatant disregard for the promotion of democratic values, the essence of NATO’s purpose, continues to be alarming.

“AHEPA commends Chairman Royce, Ranking Member Engel, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer for introducing the resolution and for shepherding it through committee. AHEPA also thanks the resolution’s co-sponsors and calls for its immediate consideration and passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.”

In addition to condemning the violence, the resolution also cites two other similar incidents by President Erdogan’s Turkish security detail at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City and outside of The Brooking Institution in Washington.

Furthermore, AHEPA welcomes today’s hearing on the violent incident held by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, as a further examination and discussion of this disconcerting matter.

AHEPA issued a statement condemning the attack on May 18.