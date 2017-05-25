Tsipras Meets with Trump, Merkel, Trudeau on NATO Sidelines

TNH Staff

USA President Donald Trumps talks with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Photos: @PrimeministerGR

BRUSSELS (ANA/A. Lazou) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held brief meetings with Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and Canada’s Justin Trudeau on Thursday, on the sidelines of the NATO summit meeting in Brussels.

The Greek premier briefly met with U.S. President Donald Trump, shortly before the start of the summit meeting. “I had the chance to talk with the USA President, Mr. Donald Trump in Brussel’s Summit,” Tsipras wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke at length with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the NATO summit held in Brussels on Thursday.

Tsipras spoke with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and had an opportunity to express his condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May for the terrorist attack in Manchester. The Greek premier then briefly met with U.S. President Donald Trump, shortly before the start of the summit meeting.

During an earlier meeting with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, Tsipras said that Greece attaches great importance to stability in the western Balkans and the region’s European prospects. According to government sources, he stressed that nationalist practices and rhetoric in the wider region must be overcome in favour of democratic principles and the respect for international law.

The Greek prime minister welcomed the resolution of the political crisis in Albania and the contribution made by all the political forces in the country in this direction. He voiced Greece’s strong support for the reform process in Albania and the importance of the Greek ethnic minority’s rights for Athens.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, next to Greek PM Alexis Tsipras as U.S. President Donald Trump walks to take his position during a group photo at the new NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

According to the same sources, Tsipras and Rama both noted the historic, cultural and economic ties between Greece and Albania and said that Greek-Albanian relations were of a “strategic nature and importance.” Discussing bilateral ties, they expressed full support for an initiative by the foreign ministers in the two countries to set up an “intensive talks” mechanism in order to further improve relations.

Also noted during the meeting were the steps taken to integrate Albanian migrants in Greek society.
Tsipras and Rama then referred to the important role of Greece in Albania’s EU and NATO accession process and agreed to step up dialogue between Athens and Tirana regarding international organisations.

USA President Donald Trumps talks with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, in Brussels, May 25, 2017. Photos: Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, twitter account
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras with Canada’s counterpart Justin Trudeau, May 25, 2017, Brussels. (EUROKINISSI//ANDREA BONETTI)

