Tsipras Says He Rejected German Debt Relief Plan for Greece

After demanding debt relief from European creditors following an agreement to hit Greeks with more austerity he vowed to reject, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras now says he turned down a plan offered by Germany, the biggest contributor to three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($366.11 billion) keeping the economy afloat.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader didn’t reveal what the offer was although Germany earlier said it would reject any debt break for Greece and insist on ongoing harsh measures aimed to insuring its banks and the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) as well as the International Monetary Fund gets repaid.

Tsipras said the offer came from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has been a taskmaster demanding relentless pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

Tsipras said it was made during a meeting in Brussels of Eurozone finance chiefs, the very setting where he said he would seek some kind of debt reconfiguring. He didn’t say why once it was offered he rejected what he wanted.

“…We considered that it (Schaeuble offer) did not correspond with the sacrifices endured by the Greek people,” he told reporters at the Energy and Environment Ministry, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

That comes as opinion polls showing Tsipras, SYRIZA and its coalition partner, the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) sinking out of sight after political rivals accused them of lying in making anti-austerity promises.

Tsipras, who said he would wear a tie for the first time if Greece got debt relief after he agreed to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families as part of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($96.58 billion), also said he now expects Greece will return to the markets when the Tsipras said his government’s strategic goal is to now attain the “stable ability to borrow, with low interest rates.

“We believe this goal is near, whether or not we receive a solution for the debt that isn’t so optimistic, such as the one offered by the German minister, or whether we receive a better solution – one which we continue to demand and negotiate for,” he said.

He said he expects better news at the next Eurogroup meeting on June 15, continuing to set new deadlines for deals that never materialize and after each one saying he was optimistic despite disappointing results, part of a strategy critics said is designed to try to show good news when it’s bad.