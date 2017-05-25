Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens Announces “Divine Dialogues: Cy Twombly and Greek Antiquity”

ATHENS – The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (MCA) announces the exhibition “DIVINE DIALOGUES: Cy Twombly and Greek Antiquity”, from 25 May to 3 September.

The exhibition showcases ancient artefacts side by side with works by contemporary American artistCy Twombly and is made possible thanks to the kind support of the Cy Twombly foundation.

For the first time, 27works byCy Twombly inspired by Greek mythology and his close ties with Greece will be presentedalongside 12 ancient artworks, revealing a unique and original dialogue between ancient Greek and contemporary art.

The exhibition includes representativedrawings and sculptures by the contemporary artist,such as Venus (1975), Pan (1975), Nike (1980), Apollo (1975), Dionysus (1975), Orpheus(1979), Aristaeus mourning the loss of his bees (1973) andAphrodite Anadyomene (1979).

These works will “converse” with a series of ancient artworks such as the Torso of Aphrodite Anadyomenefrom the Archaeological Museum of Paphos, the Relief with representation of Orpheus, Eurydice and Hermesfrom the National Archaeological Museum of Naples, the Statue of Dionysusfrom the Archaeological Museum of Eleusis, the Statuette of Apollo and the Figurine of winged Nikefrom the National Archaeological Museum of Athens.

The exhibition consists of 7 sections:

Pan

Aphrodite

Apollo & Dionysus

FrançoisVase, Kleitias and Ergotimos Krater

Aristaeus

Orpheus

Nike

In each section, opposite to Cy Twombly’s works is displayed a selection of ancient Greek deities, “heroes” and personifications, creations of Archaic and Classical art that shaped and illustrated the characters and objects of Greek mythology, the source of Cy Twombly’s inspiration.

Cy Twombly‘s fascination with Greece is well known. Even though he first visited the country during the summer of 1960, Greek mythology takes an important place in his oeuvre already since the late 1950s. But it was only in the 1970s that he explored the Greek history and mythology in depth, culminating with his masterpiece, the cycle Fifty Days at Iliam (Philadelphia Museum of Art). He painted this work over the summers of 1977 and 1978 in his studio in Bassano in Teverina, north of Rome.

Twombly’s response to that decade’s disdain for painting was to transformit into writing, as in the famous large drawings Venus and Apollo, 1975 or the later, monumental Orpheus drawings, 1979. In his artworks -both in drawings and sculptures- he frequently alluded to the Olympian gods, from the major figures of Aphrodite, Apollo and Dionysus, to Nike, Pan, or Aristaeus.

A special place at the very core of the exhibition holds an unexpected visitor: the famous François Vase, also known as the Kleitias and Ergotimos Krater,a milestone in the development of ancient Greek pottery and vase painting, which travels for the first time outside Italy, from the Archaeological Museum of Florence. It has been said that the François Vase is so unique that, even if all other ancient Greek vases were lost, it alone could illustrate Greek mythology and the code of Archaic Greek art.

The François Vase, also known as the Kleitias Krater, is a large Attic volute krater decorated in the black-figure style, which stands at 66 cm in height and is dated approximately at 570 BC. It was created and painted in Attica by the vase maker Ergotimos and the vase painter Kleitias, as the artists’ signatures indicate (from right to left): “Ergotimos mepoiesen” and “Kleitias megraphsen”, meaning “Ergotimos made me” and “Kleitias painted me”.

It was found in 1844/1845 in an Etruscan tomb near Chiusi, Italy, and was named after its discoverer Alessandro Francois. It depicts over 270 figures, many with identifying inscriptions, representing a number of mythological themes, some of which portrayedhere for the first time in ancient Greek art. In 1900 a museum guard threw a stool at the case that contained the vase and smashed it into 638 pieces. It was restored in 1902 by Pietro Zei, while a second reconstruction, in 1973, incorporateda previously missing piece. It is now guarded at the Archaeological Museum of Florence.

The exhibition is curated by Professor Nikolaos Stampolidis, Director of the Museum of Cycladic Art and Jonas Storsve, Curator at the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and of the major Cy Twombly retrospective exhibition at the Centre Georges Pompidou.

Sandra Marinopoulos, President of the Museum, has stated:

“DIVINE DIALOGUES: an exhibition where ancient gods converse with contemporary art. Cy Twombly, one of the most significant contemporary artists who has been inspired by Greek mythology will be shown at the Cycladic among the ancient gods…

I have been dreaming of an exhibition of Cy Twombly here at the Cycladic for a long time, knowing his passion and love for Greece and its history.

Last summer I had the chance to meet Nicola Del Roscio, President of the Cy Twombly Foundation and together with Jonas Storsve, Curator of the major Cy Twombly retrospective exhibition at the Centre Georges Pompidou, we decided to bring this exhibition to life.

In collaboration with Nikos Stampolidis, once again, antiquities will be exhibited at our museum side by side with contemporary art”.

Professor N. Stampolidis, Director of the Museum, has stated:

«The coalescence and dialogue between Antiquity and modern and contemporary artistic creation is not new to the Museum of Cycladic Art. Suffice to remind you the 2006 exhibition “Shaping of the Beginning”. However, this is the start of a more systematic organization of this dialogue: representational ancient Greek Art combined with Greek mythology and poetry, expressed through statues, clay figurines and narrative vase, in dialogue with a contemporary artist who, employing a conceptual and minimalist artistic code, transfigures Antiquity during the late 20th century. In his own words Cy Twombly has said:“I have infinite longing to see and feel these ancient wonders. My work thirsts for their contact.”»

As Jonas Storsve, Curator of the exhibition, asserts:

“The Greek world played an immense role for Cy Twombly, among his heroes we find ancient Gods, Alexander the Great as well as Achilles. To be able to show his work in Athens within the context of Greek antique art is a fascinating challenge for a curator”.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a bilingual catalogue.

Guided tours of the exhibition will be organized from June 1st, every Thursday at 18.30.

As part of the exhibition “DIVINE DIALOGUES: Cy Twombly and Greek Antiquity” the Museum of Cycladic Art will organize throughout the summer, 5-day summer camps for children with the title: “The gods have spoken!”.

Also, on Thursday 8 June, the Museum will host a Late Night Party – 21:00 to 24:00 – during which, guests will have the opportunity to visit the exhibition on a reduced fee, accompanied by DJ setmusic.

LISTINGS

“DIVINE DIALOGUES: Cy Twombly and Greek Antiquity”

Dates: 25 May – 3 September 2017

Admission: 7 €

Friends of the Museum of Cycladic Art, free admission.

Opening hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 10.00-17.00, Thursday: 10.00-20.00, Sunday: 11.00-17.00, Tuesday: Closed.

Free guided tours of the exhibition (upon display of valid admission ticket): from June 1st, every Thursday at 18.30

Museum of Cycladic Art

4 Neofytou Douka St. / 1 Irodotou and Vas. Sophias Ave

106 74, Athens

Τ.: (+30) 210 7228321-3

cycladic.gr

Facebook.com/CycladicArtMuseum

Instagram: @Cycladic_museum

Museum of Cycladic Art Press Office:

Lida Karanikolou, Press Officer | E: lkaranikolou@cycladic.gr | T: +30 210 7228321-3 (ext.114)

About the Museum of Cycladic Art

The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens is dedicated to the study and promotion of ancient cultures of the Aegean and Cyprus, with special emphasis on Cycladic Art of the 3rd millennium BC. It was founded in 1986 to house the collection of Nicholas and Dolly Goulandris. Since then it has grown in size to accommodate new acquisitions, obtained through donations by important collectors and institutions.

More than 3000 objects of Cycladic, Ancient Greek and Cypriot Art are on display on the four floors. In the galleries of the MCA the visitor can approach three major subjects: Cycladic Art 3200-2000 BC, Ancient Greek Art 2000 BC-AD 395, Ancient Cypriot Art 3900 BC-6th c. AD.

The Collection of the Museum of Cycladic Art, one of the largest worldwide, is a major attraction as marble figurines depicting naked human figures fascinate the visitor with their simplicity and abstraction, elements that inspired artists of the 20th century, such as Brancusi, Modigliani, Giacometti, Hepworth and Moore.

The temporary exhibitions of the MCA focus on archaeology, modern and contemporary art, aiming to introduce the public not only to antiquity but also to important 20th& 21th century artists, exploring the links between ancient cultures and modern and contemporary artistic creation. Modern and contemporary artists that have been exhibited at the MCA include Dali, Picasso, Thomas Struth, Louise Bourgeois, Sarah Lucas, Ugo Rondinone, Jannis Kounellis, Mario Merz and Αi Weiwei.