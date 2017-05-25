SYRIZA Tax Hikes Backfire, Revenues Fall Far Short of Targets

ATHENS – An avalanche of new tax hikes imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which had promised tax cuts, has resulted in a 247-million euro ($277.39 million) in revenues instead of more money to help offset a crushing economic crisis.

That was according to figures released May 24 by the State General Accounting Office, putting another dent in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hopes for a recovery.

The increases in taxes on heating oil, gasoline and cigarettes (including products for electronic cigarettes), as well as the abolition of the discounted Value Added Tax (VAT) on a number of Aegean islands, failed to bring the additional revenues the budget had foreseen in the first four months of the year.

It’s the same story with the income tax which showed a drop of 190 million euros ($213.38 million) as Greeks buried under austerity measures Tsipras vowed to reverse before adding more has seen people unable to pay what they owe.

The picture is so bad with expired debts to the state that only about 12.5 percent of some 92 billion euros ($103.32 billion) is expected to be collected, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) said, adding it will chase small debtors and let major tax cheats escape.

The 0.1 percent of debtors owing more than 1.5 million euros ($1.68 billion), many of them bankrupt businesses or the dead, won’t be collected. They are 5,551 taxpayers and corporations who account for 76 percent of total debts to the tax authorities, or some 72 billion euros ($80.86 billion), Kathimerini said.

Also getting a break are 69 state debtors who owe more than 100 million euros ($112.31 million) each that IAPR admits it is unlikely to collect.

The tax collectors instead are trolling for the little fish, the 2,388,899 taxpayers and corporations who owe a minimum of 500 euros ($561.53) each, who together make up more than half of all state debtors and who will be forced to pay while the big debtors get off scot-free again.

HOLD ON

The Finance Ministry though said there was a similar trend in tax collections last year, before some of the tax hikes were implemented, showing a decline up to June before starting to rise and officials are hoping that will happen again.

Ministry officials believe the gap will again be covered in the latter half of the year when income tax payments start (the first installment is due by end-July) followed by the Single Property Tax (ENFIA).

The ministry also hopes another expected record number of tourists will spend more than the did last year when the intake was disappointing from the visitors. And once again the state has pledged to go after tax cheats during the summer, particularly on the islands where receipts often aren’t given as restaurateurs especially try to hide their income and cheat the state.

The drop in revenues has not had a significant impact on the overall picture of the budget as the primary surplus amounted to 1.7 billion euro ($1.91 billion) in the year to end-April against a target for 798 million euros ($896.19 million).

But that doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($366.11 billion) in interest for three international bailouts, nor the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures which otherwise would show a huge debt that continues to rise by the second.

The surplus also was attained because the government has essentially slowed or stopped paying its bills, an accounting trick to show the financial picture is rosier than it is, with creditors and vendors owed some 1.16 billion euros ($1.3 billion).