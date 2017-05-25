UN Envoy Couches Hopes for Cyprus Unity Talks Geneva Conference

Continuing to bounce back-and-forth between optimism and pessimism, United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide said he still hopes to bring rival leaders together in Geneva, Switzerland again but that there was “still some distance to cover”.

That mirrors what he’s been saying for almost two years about the negotiations between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, who has dugd in his heels and demanded Turkey be allowed to keep a 35,000-strong army on the island divided by an unlawful 1974 invasion and the right to use it when it wants to intervene further.

Eide met with both again separately on May 24, not giving up after the talks have twice collapsed in recent months as he tries shuttle diplomacy instead of being with them together in the same room, which hasn’t worked out.

He also said he was in touch with the guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and Britain, and with UN chief Antonio Guterres, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Anastasiades wants the question of post-unity security settled first but Akinci wants everything on the table if they agree to go back to Geneva, a tact used to prevent leaks about what a prospective ban would be before it would have to go to a referendum on both sides

“The sole focus of this discussion is to see if we can reach an agreement between the leaders on whether to come back to the international Conference on Cyprus in Geneva and the necessary modalities of getting there and eventually, also, if we can have a date,” Eide said in typical diplomatic language which is vague and provides no details or real information.

“We are not done. My shuttle diplomacy will continue. There is still some distance to be covered. So the work may continue not only today but maybe in the coming days,” he added.

“But I do want to say that I see that there is a common will to try to find a shared platform. The process is leader led and remains leader led. So it has to be their desire to go the final mile and go to Geneva,” even though there are few signs that’s the case.

Asked if he had put forward his own formula for Geneva, he said he was there to listen to the leaders “finding out the fine print of what they need and what they want and then we are trying to find a way to make that compatible”.

But he said it was their own ideas that made up the “raw material” of what was being worked on. He earlier said he had secret plans for a compromise but never offered them.

Eide said he believed both sides were in agreement that there was no purpose in going to Geneva just for the sake of going to Geneva.

“It has to be a sense that will be the necessary closure to all that work that has been going on for two years, including on those issues that can only be discussed in the presence of the guarantors,” Eide said, according to the paper.

So that’s what we are searching. I feel that both leaders would like that to happen. But they also want to be assured that it is useful. It might not work. Right now, my sole focus is to help them make it work.”

After meeting Akinci for three hours, Eide said he still saw room to reach an agreement on Geneva but the modalities needed to be sorted out.

“They both said that they are in principle committed to go the final mile to seek to reconvene the conference and they have both talked about even doing this in the very near future,” he said.

“I see that there is scope to find an agreement on this but there is still a way to go so I don’t want to jump to conclusions,” as he has repeatedly.