Despite Opposition, Plans for Greece’s First Official Mosque Move On

ATHENS – A parliamentary committee backed legislation okaying construction of Greece’s first official mosque despite opposition from the junior partner in the government’s coalition.

With the bill certain to pass because of support from rival parties of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) rejected it.

ANEL is a far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic movement that has opposed its far-left SYRIZA partner on issues that would pass without the partner’s vote, allowing the party to defiance to some policies while supporting more pension cuts and tax hikes it also vowed to oppose but supported to get into power.

The mosque plan, supported by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, moved ahead thanks to the backing of the Democratic Alignment, the former PASOK Socialists who crumbled and fell out of favor after backing austerity while partners in a former coalition with New Democracy.

ANEL lawmakers voted against the plan, saying it was against their alleged principles which they have broken repeatedly in voting for more austerity. The extreme-right Golden Dawn, whose leaders are on trial on charges of being a criminal gang and have openly threatened violence against the mosque, voted against the measure.

The site slated for the creation of the mosque is an old naval base in Votanikos, an industrial, run-down neighborhood west of central Athens.

The prayer venue – a 1,000-square meter building without a minaret, split over two levels – will be able to accommodate about 350 worshippers. Greece’s Muslims now can pray only in unofficial mosques including old buildings and basements.

After years of delays, plans to build and open Greece’s first state-paid official mosque have been set for July, some two months later than first set.

The Infrastructure Ministry said the construction is behind schedule because protests last year held up the start of the scheme. Also, the government has asked for old buildings that are on the site to be knocked down, Kathimerini said.

This work had not been originally envisioned as part of the project, which is being carried out by a consortium consisting of J&P-Avax, Terna, Aktor and Intrakat.

The government is bearing the 800,000-euro ($850,920) cost during a crushing economic crisis as it’s been cutting pension benefits and education and health care budgets.

The 1,000-square meter facility will include a worship area for 300 men, a worship area for 50 women, auxiliary rooms, an office for the imam and an office for the muezzin.

Golden Dawn officials earlier said the mosque “will not have a good end,” in an ominous warning from Ilias Panagiotaros, one of the most strident of the party’s lawmakers, all of whom are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, said, “With the help of God – I repeat that – this mosque will not have a good end,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“We have done many protests and of course we will do much more,” he said at an anti-mosque rally in January, surrounded by a few hundred supporters raising flaming torches and waving the Greek flag alongside the party’s red-and-black flag featuring its swastika-like emblem.