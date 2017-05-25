Once Anti-NATO, Tsipras Will Play Up Greece’s Role at Brussels Meeting

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has favored pulling Greece out of NATO, now will go to its headquarters in Brussels on May 25 to seek stronger ties and raise its role as a stable country in a volatile region and ally.

The Radical Left SYRIZA party has elements who don’t want Greece in NATO, although neighboring Turkey, which has been provoking incidents in the Aegean, is a member of the alliance which has said nothing about violations of Greek airspace and waters.

There was no indication Tsipras would raise the issue either as critics said he’s trying to appease Turkey’s strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to unleash more refugees and migrants on nearby Greek islands unless he gets his way.

The NATO meeting, which US President Donald Trump – also not a fan of the alliance – is attending, comes just after the Manchester, England terror attacks and with America demanding members boost their share of defense spending, not including Greece which is among the world leaders in that field.

In 2012, SYRIZA lawmaker Theodoris Dritsas said that Greece should leave NATO but SYRIZA, backtracking on its own platform, tried to distance itself from him and his claims what he said actually represents the party’s true stance.

“We never said we plan to leave NATO. What we have said is that we should fight so that NATO breaks up on its own,” SYRIZA Secretary Dimitris Vitsas said then without explaining what the difference was.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Dritsas said that Greece should leave the transatlantic alliance “that benefits neither Greece, not humanity,” even though it could leave the country vulnerable to Turkey.

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, who has shown sympathy for Greece’s crushing economic crisis, is also due to be at the meeting where Tsipras is expected to meet with him as well as US officials, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and, possibly, Erdogan.

Tsipras was accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, a Russian sympathizer, and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who will also meet with their NATO counterparts.

It will be Trump’s first meeting at the headquarters of NATO, which he has called “obsolete,” at the same time he’s not revealed his intentions about the US’ ongoing role.