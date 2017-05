ATHENS (ANA) – Attica region and the Regional Operational Program “Attica” for 2014-2020 invited the public on Wednesday to visit the documenta14 exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (NMCA) on May 26 (Friday), with a free entrance.

The prominent exhibition will be open from 11:00-21:00. The initiative is part of the Union-wide information campaign “Europe in my region”, which aims to familiarize citizens with projects implemented in their area by the European Union.