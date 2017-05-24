SNF Launches Sustainability Study for the Historic St. Demetrios Donation

NEW YORK – The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) launched its sustainability study for the implementation of the historical donation to St. Demetrios High School in Astoria.

This donation, as The National Herald reported, is the largest that has ever been made to an educational institution of the Greek diaspora and is a continuation of SNF’s previous donations to the high school which exceed $2 million.

The sustainability study aims to explore the potential and the proper way to operate the school so that the donation can be fully utilized and perpetual progress made.

TNH reported that the SNF recently organized a roundtable discussion with four companies with experience in sustainability studies for schools and other educational institutions, attended by the Superintendent of St. Demetrios High School Anastasios Koularmanis.

Koularmanis informed them of the advanced programs, the performance of the students, the plans for the management and the school committee at present and for the future. He also referred to the recent $1 million donation made by the school board president, Nick Andriotis, the members of the school committee, and the community leaders to upgrade the school system and improve the provided education.

Andriotis’ donation, as TNH reported, will be devoted exclusively to the renovation of the Primary School of the Community, which is located on Archbishop Iakovos Street (between 23rd Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard), right across from the Church of St. Catherine and St. George.

SNF, as pointed out by Dr. Stelios Vasilakis, Director of Programs & Strategic Initiatives, awaits the proposals of the companies and in the coming days will proceed with the assignment of the project.

The SNF donation is in recognition of the need to preserve the Greek language for the next generations and of the important role of St. Demetrios High School under the leadership of the school’s Superintendent Anastasios Koularmanis and the school’s founder and school board president, Nick Andriotis.

The two above-mentioned donations have motivated the teachers, students, and parents of St. Demetrios High School Astoria and all look forward to the 12th grade graduation ceremony, which will take place on Friday, June 9, at the Petros G. Patrides Cultural Center.

The keynote speaker is Evy Poumpouras, security analyst and former Secret Service agent who had accompanied President Barack Obama on many of his travels throughout the Americas and other countries of the world. TNH has learned that Poumpouras graduated from St. Demetrios in the 9th grade and recently returned for a visit to the high school where she experienced memorable moments.

