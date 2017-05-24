The International Conference on Tobacco Control 2017 Takes Place in Athens (Video)

ATHENS – The 2nd International Conference of the European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention is taking place in Athens, on May 24, 25 & 26.

The European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention (ENSP) has been active in tobacco control since 1997 and for the last 20 years has been playing an important role in setting and influencing policies at a European and international level, ENSP informs.

“Spearheading ENSP activities and projects are national representatives, organisations, academics, doctors, lawyers, health care professionals, experts and activists who always worked together to fulfil the objectives and mission of ENSP.

“ENSP is the only truly pan-European network active in tobacco control being the key grassroots organisation in implementing the World Health organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) at a European level. This was acknowledged by the WHO-FCTC – Conference of Parties during the session in Uruguay (November 2010) when ENSP received FCTC observer status.

It is almost impossible to talk about FCTC in Europe without mentioning the involvement of at least one ENSP member. This united and collective effort is the essence, the heart and soul of the “Network” concept: each link makes the chain stronger; each node adds value to the structure. This added value is not only found in the strength of the partnership but also on a scientific level in everything ENSP does: its core activities, its EU projects but also its new scientific journal, “Tobacco Prevention & Cessation”.”