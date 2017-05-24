Mitsotakis Criticizes Tsipras for Negative Outcome at Eurogroup (Video)

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday for anticipating very good developments at the last Eurogroup meeting on Monday, noting that Greece came out empty handed, during a speech at the general assembly of the Association of Industries of Northern Greece in Thessaloniki.

“At the Eurogroup we unfortunately had a negative development. They didn’t give, they didn’t even trace a solution for the debt, there a was no roadmap for Greece’s inclusion to the quantitative easing program, and all this while the Prime Minister was publicly banking on unexpectedly positive developments,” he said. “Where did he derive his optimism from? [Is it] one more sham or one more illusion?”

The New Democracy leader said Tsipras “loves power but doesn’t love truth equally” and accused him of pretending to be a reformist just to remain in power.

“The interests of the country do not coincide with the interests of SYRIZA-ANEL and their removal from power is a necessary condition for the country to take a leap forward,” he said.