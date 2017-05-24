No Greek Debt Relief Needed if Primary Surplus Above 3%/GDP for 20 Years: Reuters Cites ESM

Greece will not need any debt relief from euro zone governments if it keeps its primary surplus above 3 percent of GDP for 20 years, a confidential paper prepared by the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), showed.

The paper, obtained by Reuters, was prepared for euro zone finance ministers and International Monetary Fund talks last Monday, which ended without an agreement due to diverging IMF and euro zone assumptions on future Greek growth and surpluses.

According to forexlive.com, the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) paper adds:

– Greece would have to keep primary surplus of around 2%//GDP until mid 2030s if maximum debt relief offered

– Debt relief under consideration is extension of average weighted maturities by 17.5 years from current 32.5 years (I guess that makes it 50 years)

– Maximum debt relief would also cap interest on loans at 1% until 2050, limit loan repayments at 0.4% of Greek GDP

– Maximum debt relief would also entail euro zone buying back some €13 billion worth of IMF loans to Greece

– Under IMF assumptions of future Greek growth, primary surplus, even maximum euro zone debt relief offer is not enough