PM Tsipras: The Aim is to Make Greece an International Energy Hub

ATHENS (ANA) – The aim is to make Greece an international energy and transit hub, as a crossroads of three continents, but also a node of peace and stability in a fragile region, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stressed on Wednesday during a press conference following his visit to the Environment and Energy Ministry.

Energy is the focus of the development policy for the next day and the environmental protection is a prerequisite for fair and sustainable growth, the prime minister said. Referring to the energy sector he said it could upgrade the geopolitical power of Greece.

Three contracts for the exploitation of hydrocarbons on two land and one marine plot will be signed on Thursday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday during a press conference at the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

Tsipras said it is a significant development and stressed that “the procedures for the exploitation of old and new marine sites are proceeding whether they concern the Ionian or the south and west of Crete, following the strong interest expressed by large energy companies.”