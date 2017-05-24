Sea Days 2017, a Panorama of Events in the City of Piraeus

PIRAEUS, Greece (ANA)- The municipality of Piraeus in cooperation with city agencies and associations organises for third consecutive year the ‘SEA DAYS 2017’, a festival on the sea, the sports, the shipping, the culture and education and the entertainment.

The festival started on Wednesday and it will run until Sunday 28 May.

Sculpture and painting exhibitions, visits to coast guard patrol vessels, tour with the city train to Piraeus attractions, the “Βlue Growth workshop: presentation of Piraeus maritime startups” that will be hosted at Athens Concert Hall and tours with tria Olympias that arrived earlier at marina Zeas will be among the events scheduled for Wednesday.

The full programme of the events is available at Piraeus municipality website and on the site www.imeresthalassas.gr