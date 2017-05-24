Donald Trump is Right: No One Treated Worse than Him

Whether or not the record-breaking harsh treatment of President Trump by so many forces of opposition is justified is a matter of opinion, and perhaps one that can be answered more objectively with the passage of time. But that the president – at least to this point – is being treated more harshly certainly than any of his modern-day predecessors since President Nixon, and this early in his administration more harshly than anyone since President Tyler in the early 1840s, is plainly evident.

Recently, Trump declared as much, and was immediately ridiculed by various segments of his detractors as being a whiner, a crybaby, and hypersensitive. They pointed to how the media treated President Obama and Hillary Clinton as examples that Trump has it rather easy by comparison, or at least is no worse off.

First, the similarities between Trump and Nixon, which I have been making for at least two years now, long before the Johnny-come-latelys caught on. My own comparison, however, has nothing to do with Trump firing FBI director James Comey. Instead, I think Trump and Nixon are similar insofar in their proclivity to become skeptical, cynical, and suspicious of others, and particularly their deep distrust of the media. Whereas it took Supreme Court subpoenas and ensuing decades for the public to hear all the words of Nixon’s secret White House tape recordings, which included proclamations that “the media is the enemy” of the people, Trump makes such claims publicly on Twitter without even giving them a second thought.

It is no secret that with notable exceptions – such as the Fox News Channel and conservative talk radio – the majority of the mainstream media leans left of center as do the overwhelming – yes, overwhelming – majority of journalists. Accordingly, they tend to favor – at times, overbearingly so – Democratic presidents. Not only John Kennedy –who among other things was a reporter before entering politics, and thus was one of their own – but also Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the latter receiving exceptionally mild scrutiny from the press.

No one should blame or resent Obama for that. He’d have to be crazy to complain about the media treating him with near-adulation. What president would look such an incredible gift horse in the mouth?

But Republican presidents have a more difficult hurdle. To enjoy any semblance of fair treatment by the media, they have to be absolute gentlemen – as was the case of George W. Bush. Throughout his presidency, the younger Bush was extra-kind and courteous to the press, and in turn was still vilified by them, but to a lesser extent than Trump. Like Nixon and even more so, Trump antagonizes journalists and even lures them into a mudslinging social media brawl, thereby making the situation worse.

It brings to mind two great African-American heavyweight boxing champions, Jack Johnson and Joe Louis, who reigned during eras when boxing was predominantly a white man’s sport, and racism in the United States was far more rampant than it is today.

Louis won the title in 1937 and held it through the 1940s. Realizing the difficulty of being accepted by the white public, he went above and beyond in terms of being humble, polite, and the consummate gentleman. Louis retired a popular and beloved champion., due in large part to his Bush-like measured tone toward his detractors.

Johnson, on the other hand, who won the title three decades before Louis, threw the racism back in the white people’s faces. He paraded around with a white girlfriend on each arm, flaunting them in public to taunt his haters. He was very Trump-like in that fashion and, like Trump, it doesn’t mean he was wrong, and it doesn’t mean his haters didn’t deserve the taunting, but by doing so he – like Trump today – made life difficult for himself.

Next, there is the Democratic establishment which, understandably, is actively trying to discredit Trump’s presidency every chance they can, in order to weaken both him and the Republican Party in the hopes of winning back Congress in 2018 and the White House in 2020. To blame them for doing so would be to blame one sports team from trying to defeat the other. It’s their job to win, and the propaganda they spew in order to do so is just part of politics. And it’s not as if the Republicans aren’t guilty of the same practice.

Academia and Hollywood, also traditionally overwhelmingly progressive, are generally cold toward Republican presidents, and particularly toward one who antagonizes them almost as much as he does the media. There is nothing surprising, then, about disdain toward Trump from commentator Lawrence O’Donnell or actress Rosie O’Donnell – they did the same to George W. Bush and would undoubtedly do the same if the current president were Paul Ryan or Lindsey Graham. “And we thought we had it bad under Bush,” they’ll exclaim. Of course, they’ll say that when the next Republican president takes office. As unthinkable as it might seem now, one day they’ll shout “if only Trump were president instead of” the current Republican. That’s how they roll.

What sets Trump apart from every other president, though, is that he won the election without any help from any major component of the establishment: not the Democrats, or the media, academia, or Hollywood, but also not the Republicans, or Wall Street, or even most of the conservative media. The National Review devoted an entire issue to making the case against him. Ohio Governor John Kasich, whom Trump trounced in the GOP presidential primaries, wouldn’t even attend the Republican Convention, which was held in his state. House Speaker Paul Ryan wouldn’t even join Trump at a rally in Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin. The conservative newspapers that typically endorse the Republican candidate either switched to Clinton or made no endorsement at all. Ultimately, Trump’s newspaper endorsements literally could be counted on one hand.

So again, whether or not Trump deserves the harsh treatment is a matter of opinion. But that Trump has been treated more harshly than any president in recent memory – if not of all time – is a matter of fact.