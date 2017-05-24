Greek Beaches Rank Third in Europe for Cleanliness, Cyprus Tied for 2nd

After finishing second in the world for best beaches, Greece has now ranked third in Europe for the cleanliness of its waters.

Landlocked Luxembourg came in first place while Cyprus and Malta were tied in second.

The findings came from the European Environment Agency which showed that 1542 locations were tested across Greece – two were lakes – and 97 percent of them had excellent water quality.

The tests were conducted between June 1 and October 31, 2016, and only one beach was not ranked “good” or “excellent.”

Two percent of the samples were not included in the study as they were from locations that had not been tested before.

But a number of other notable beaches and waters were not included or had limited testing such as the island of Naxos where only six locations were tested.

Swimming waters across Greece have been tested annually for the study since 1988.

Since 1995, 93 percent of the swimming water tested in the country has complied with the strict European Union regulations.

In 2012, the website www.bathingwaterprofiles.gr was launched, providing more information about the swimming locations across Greece.

Earlier in May, Greece’s beaches were ranked second in the world this year behind Spain, with 486 receiving Blue Flags, 56 more than last year.

Most of the flags went to beaches in Halkidiki, northern Greece, Lasithi on Crete and the Cyclades islands, one of the main lures for record hordes of tourists who flock to Greek islands in search of sun and sand.

The Blue Flag is an international annual award – now in its 30th year – which is conferred on beaches that pass certain criteria including water cleanliness, amenities, environmental information and management and safety.