Anastasiades Wants Cyprus’ Shipping Owners to Grow the Sector

LIMASSOL – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades – through a spokesman – said the country’s shipowners and managers could boost the island’s economy and place in world shipping, where they now rank 11th.

He praised the sector’s chiefs while addressing the Cyprus Shipping Chamber meeting, telling them that they have been “the closest collaborators of the government on shipping and a steady supporter in its efforts to improve infrastructure, policies and procedures so as to meet the increasing demands and challenges of international shipping,” SeaTrade Maritime reported.

But he urged them to do more to lift their position from third in Europe in a business where Greek ships rule the waves.

In a prepared speech delivered by Transport, Communication and Works Minister, Marios Demetriades, the President said the chamber’s contribution, support and cooperation was “substantial” in all shipping matters relating to technical and policy issues, as well as in modernizing the maritime legislation, promoting the Cyprus flag and Cyprus shipping.

He then vowed: “We will do our utmost to enhance the competitiveness of our flag and of our maritime cluster. Our objective for the future is to consolidate and further develop our role in world shipping and to provide the conditions for sustainable growth of the shipping sector in Cyprus.”

He said part of the new shipping strategy was the significant increase of its presence in important shipping capitals with a number of visits and road shows in Hong Kong, China, USA, UK, Germany and Greece. “Furthermore, a study for the identification of new shipping markets and ship types has been recently completed and it will be fully utilised within 2017 with the aim to increase our fleet,” said Anastasiades.

“A testimony of our commitment and support to the shipping industry is the bill for the creation of a self-standing Shipping Ministry, which we have submitted a few months ago to parliament. I believe introduction of this specially designed and innovative mechanism is essential, not only for reinforcing further this sector but also in conveying a clear message of political support that will constitute a convincing leverage for attracting additional quality shipowners and shipping companies to Cyprus,” the statement added.

CSC Chairman Themis Papadopoulos appealed to the parliamentary groups to urgently approve the bill on establishing the Deputy Ministry for Shipping.

Meanwhile Anastasiades noted that “regrettably, Cyprus shipping is still faced with the trade prohibitions imposed by Turkey on Cyprus ships calling at Turkish ports”, an issue placed on the list of Cyprus government priorities and “efforts will be intensified and continue until these illegal trade restrictions are lifted”.

The maritime industry is one of Cyprus’ most successful export services, and with over 130 shipping companies, the island is considered one of the top global hubs for shipowning and shipmanagement services. The country’s maritime capital, Limassol, is home to some of the world’s most influential names in shipping.

The international maritime industry began flocking to its shores in the early 1960s, when Cyprus introduced legislation providing ship managers and owners with a more tax-efficient business environment.

This paved the way for the expansion of an industry that now contributes approximately €1 billion each year to the economy, accounting for over 7% of GDP (including auxiliary services) and directly employing 4,000 shore-based personnel and 55,000 seafarers from around the world.