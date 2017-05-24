After Debt Deal Debacle, Tsipras, SYRIZA Feel the Heat Crank Up

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, having failed to get debt relief from Greece’s European creditors after agreeing to impose more austerity measures and continuing his reneging on promises, has been left hoping a deal will come June 15 when Eurozone finance chiefs meet.

Tsipras, who has plummeted in popularity after bashing Greeks with wave after wave of brutal measures he vowed to reject, demanded a debt break after he agreed to more tough terms to get release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.15 billion) from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Greece had made progress and that a broad settlement to unfreeze money including progress on debt relief was “close,” but that talk of it would have to wait until the next meeting.

Tsipras had been able to convince the lawmakers in his Radical Left SYRIZA party and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of backing more Draconian measures on the promise it would lead to relief from 326 billion euros ($364.49 billion) in three rescue packages, including from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Tsipras now will try to convince the IMF to join the third bailout although he has been castigating the Washington, D.C.-based agency for demanding more austerity at the same time it was urging the Troika to take a hit and give Greece debt relief.

Germany – the biggest contributor to the bailouts but also the harshest taskmaster – and The Netherlands have said they won’t lend any money to Greece unless the IMF comes on board, leaving Tsipras spinning in several different directions.

“If it is not possible to bridge the differences between Germany and the IMF, then a decision should be taken immediately for (the IMF’s) non-participation in the Greek program,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said.

TSAKALOTOS SPINS

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told reporters that he believed an overall agreement on Greece – that will release bailout funding and detail debt relief measures – could be reached within the next three weeks, repeating his constantly dashed predictions it would happen almost any day.

In comments following seven hours of talks in Brussels, Tsakalotos said there was widespread agreement that Greece has met its obligations in terms of adopting the prior actions pledged to creditors.

Officials “commended the quality of the reforms project,” he said, adding that he foresaw no “hiccups” in concluding a pending bailout review, according to Kathimerini.

Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to Capitalists while – as did Tsipras – defending his turnaround, said the debt talks were “difficult” and that officials agreed that further “clarity” was needed on the kind of measures to be taken without explaining what he was talking about.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has kept squashing debt relief talk and keeping the pressure on Tsipras, said however he thought there could be some sort of an agreement by June 15, also without giving details, the usual modus operandi for officials involved in saving Greece from itself.

Speaking in Brussels, Schaeuble was quoted by Reuters as saying that the IMF’s representatives had proved difficult in negotiations with the Troika and said one country he wouldn’t identify was also against the deal.

“The German government is not blocking anything, it is just sticking to the rules,” Schaeuble was quoted as saying.

EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters that “Greece has delivered”, in terms of fulfilling conditions for debt relief. He also called on creditors to “show responsibility” even though that includes the EU.