Mitsotakis Says Only New Democracy Can Save Greece Now

THESSALONIKI – Ridiculing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ new surrender to the country’s European creditors, New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece’s only hope is his Conservative party.

Mitsotakis, who as Administrative Reform Minister in a previous Conservative-led coalition fired thousands of workers but now says he opposes austerity he had backed, spoke during a visit to the party’s office in Greece’s second largest city, the Athens News Agency said.

“New Democracy is the only force that can guarantee the country’s exit from the crisis. Mr. Tsipras and SYRIZA had the opportunity and lost it,” he said, calling again for snap elections with polls showing his party far ahead of Tsipras, who has plummeted in popularity after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Tsipras has been further buffeted after bowing to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), agreeing to more pension cuts in 2019 and taxes on low-income families after walking away from his vow to “crush the oligarchy.”

Speaking to the young people gathered at the office, Mitsotakis said their presence vindicates his insistence to create a register for new executives that would help him renew the party and give opportunities to young people, ANA said.

He said more than 1,000 people have already passed from interviews on a nationwide level and it is now being discussed in which sector they could contribute.

“(Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras’ theater costs a lot to the Greek people. It’s time for the curtain to fall,” main opposition New Democracy said in a statement earlier.

“The government delayed for months the conclusion of the review and sent the economy back to recession. It also burdened the Greeks with a fourth memorandum and additional painful austerity measures and increased the bill to 14.2 billion,” noted ND.

The party accused Tsipras of lying again after reversing himself and breaking his vow of “not another euro of austerity.”

“The only tangible results are the cutbacks on pensions, the reduction of the tax free ceiling, the abolition of social benefits and the huge increase of levies to the social security funds for the professionals. And, of course, many years of austerity with unbearable primary surpluses,” ND’s announcement concluded.