AHEPA New Rochelle at Holy Trinity Church (Video)

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – AHEPA New Rochelle “James Plevritis and Joseph C. Keane Chapter 405” commemorated the memory of the pioneers who founded the chapter with a special memorial service at Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, NY on May 21. This event on AHEPA Sunday reaffirmed the dedication of the leadership and members to the founders and initiators of Chapter 405.

The emotional ceremony moved many among the leaders and members of the organization and the Holy Trinity community as 32 members of AHEPA were remembered for their long-standing contributions to the Greek-American community and the community at large.

Chapter President, Joseph C. Keane, who has led Chapter 405 for a quarter of a century, and Treasurer James Zafiros visited the National Herald offices recently to discuss the event. They participated in the procession along with the other leaders and members of the chapter. Many in attendance at the event were the children, grandchildren, and relatives of the AHEPA members honored, and they expressed their gratitude for events like this that keep the memory of their loved ones alive.

The ceremony honoring the memory of the AHEPA members who have passed, took place after the Divine Liturgy, which was performed by the presiding priest of Holy Trinity Fr. Nicholas Anctil. The Boy Scouts entered with the banners, followed by the Ahepans, and then Fr. Nicholas read the encyclical of Archbishop Demetrios of America for AHEPA Sunday. The memorial service followed the reading.

During the ceremony, the National Anthems of the United States and Greece were sung as well as the patriotic song “Greece never dies.”

Chapter 405, as Keane and Zafiros pointed out, was founded in 1961 and has a wealth of national, educational, cultural, and philanthropic activity. At the same time, they noted that both Fr. Nicholas Anctil and the president and the other members of the community are members of the chapter.

Keane thanked Fr. Nick, Fr. Patrick O’Rourke, and the Archbishop for the opportunity to have an AHEPA day and thanked Fr. Nick for his beautiful words, noting that he could be the chapter’s “public relations director if Jimmy ever takes a break.” Fr. Nick declined urging Jimmy to “stay on.”

Keane, who is Irish-American, married a Greek wife, Demetra, and became an Orthodox Christian. He joined AHEPA to help carry out the worthy mission of the organization and give back to the community. Zafiros told TNH that although he and Keane are both retired, AHEPA is their full-time job now.

As noted on their website, AHEPA was founded on July 26, 1922 in response to the evils of bigotry and racism that emerged in early 20th century American society. It also helped Greek immigrants assimilate into society. Today, AHEPA brings the ideals of ancient Greece, which includes philanthropy, education, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence to the community. Although a majority of the membership is composed of Americans of Greek descent, application for membership is open to anyone who believes in the mission of the organization.