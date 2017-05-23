TNH Publisher-Editor Antonis H. Diamataris Talks to Kathimerini

The Publisher-Editor of The National Herald, Antonis H. Diamataris, was interviewed by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini. He spoke about the Hellenes, the Church, about the need for closer cooperation with Greece and politics.

The full-page interview included a photograph of Diamataris at his office in Long Island City, NY, as well as a sketch by Kathimerini artist Titina Chalmatzi.

In the introductory note, Athanasios Ellis, who was for many years a TNH contributor and now works for Kathimerini, noted his acquaintance with Diamataris, his first journalistic steps at TNH, and the continuing history of the newspaper.

For his part, Diamataris talks about the beginnings of the newspaper and the relations of Greece with the Hellenes abroad. He notes that the Greek lobby in the United States can do much with strategic, practical support from the Hellenes abroad, and firm cooperation with Greek governments, regardless of parties. Diamataris notes that the Greek-American community views the newspaper as “the Gospel” which is a great honor but also increases responsibility for the Greek language newspaper, which has served the community uninterrupted on a daily basis for 102 years.

The full interview follows:

Kathimerini: Who is – or what should be – the role of the Omogeneia?

Antonis Diamataris: “The Omogeneia alone, in the void, as strong as it is-and is much more than imagined- can do little. But with stable, timeless, non-partisan co-operation, it can do a great deal in many areas. While many other countries have given the vote to their emigrants, we are almost the last ones who have not. And while the leader of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, strongly supports it, the government is reluctant to vote for smallminded, micropolitical reasons. But how correct is it for the nation?

K: The presence of Greek Americans in the White House, but also in Congress?

AD: Their presence is important. However, they can only be helpful if they cooperate with Greece based on mutual interests. While there is no question of agreeing with American positions defending Greece, they must be based on logic and the general philosophy of the West and not on outdated and failed recipes and theories that come out of leadership circles of the government and that shame and put expatriates in a difficult position.

K: Is there a Sarbanes, Doukakis or Brademas today?

AD: Unfortunately, no. These people were the result of a “perfect coincidence.” Children of immigrants with brilliant academic backgrounds, who went into politics, were embraced by their first steps from the Hellenes abroad, and who from the important positions they reached were able to speak on Greek issues. I must add that when Brademas died, the government did not issue a single announcement, which, fortunately, the President of the Republic did. But there are several rising expatriates. Just a few days ago, a New York City assemblywoman announced her candidacy for mayor of the city. I think it’s time for a Greek-American president. ”

K: Finally, the Greek lobby is a utopia?

AD: The Greek lobby for power must be based on the support of the Omogeneia and in cooperation with the governments of Athens. And for support from the Hellenes abroad, government positions must be rooted in pro-Western positions. For example, Tsipras’ refusal to swear on the Gospel caused a terrible impression. In addition, what is happening today is that for years there has been an indifference to the lobby – when some people in Athens considered their use to be absent – now they think that an effective lobby can be raised overnight, and by magic to solve problems… that have stood for years. These are not serious things. Establishing a strong lobby requires long-term effort, strategy, organization, cooperation, goals. See what American Jews do and have the most successful – in their honor – lobby. He does not remember Tel Aviv only when he needs them.

K: The role of the Church?

AD: The role of the Church is important. But after a century of presence in the United States, the Church also faces identity and orientation problems, showing signs of distancing itself from its roots, something that the Ecumenical Patriarchate should also be concerned with. Unfortunately, the Church has no solidarity, and it is not in close cooperation with Greece. And if it does, it will not overturn the natural evolution of things, but it will certainly affect them.

K: How do you see from this side of the Atlantic the cooperation between Greece and the Trump administration?

AD: America and Greece are countries that are linked with strong historical ties, such as blood ties, both from the Greek-American side and in common battlegrounds. And we ought not to overlook it. The love and mutual respect of both peoples, from the American side to ancient Greece and its unparalleled contribution to humanity, are also linked, but I also believe from the Greek side the admiration for the US leadership in so many areas, what I call the “Empire of Science.” Finally, they are allied with alliances such as NATO. Therefore, it is inevitable that the two countries will continue to cooperate under the present Greek and American governments as well. But I appreciate that their relationship is turning a page.

K: What do you mean?

AD: The current US government will pursue a tougher policy that will affect its relations with other countries on the basis of their economic and military power and the benefits they will primarily deliver to America itself. Thus, in the case of Greece, the White House will have far less understanding and patience for Greek political idioms than previous governments. As for her relations with the current government, while of course Washington will work with her on certain issues and will get what she can, but she will not develop trust in her because it breaks up an ideological divide. How unfortunate is the fact that, more than a hundred days after the inauguration of the US President, Mr. Tsipras has not been able to talk to him on the phone despite the enormous efforts made by various parties inside and outside the US?

K: The possible US stance in the current Greek-Turkish relations and the Cyprus problem?

AD: Without a doubt, Greek-Turkish positions are going through one of the most dangerous phases of their recent history because of the expansionist policy pursued by the Turkish President, taking advantage of the weakness of Greece and Cyprus. Moreover, because Trump feels more comfortable working with authoritarian leaders, in the case of the Greek-Turkish crisis, there is a danger that Greece will be left to its fate, as opposed to what happened, for example with Imia, when the Clinton administration, beginning with the then president himself, intervened to avert the war.

K: You celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the National Herald.

AD: When at the end of the early 19th century, hundreds of thousands of Greeks immigrated to the USA, they took along their interest in their homeland. Thus, in New York, a daily newspaper was published, titled Atlantis (1904-1973), which passionately supported King Constantine in his battle against Eleftherios Venizelos. This did not escape the attention of the Ethnarch, who was seeking someone to issue a Venizelian newspaper. He found him in the person of Petros Tatanis, a young, successful entrepreneur.

K: When?

AD: In 1915. On Friday, April 2, 1915, the National Herald printed its first issue with the headline “Interviewing Venizelos at the National Herald: He will make Greece equal to Italy” and it consistently supported him since then.

K: How many other newspapers were issued in the US?

AD: There were dozens of other Greek newspapers published in various US cities, but those who stood the test of time were based in New York and were three: Atlantis, Proini (1977-2001) and the National Herald, (1915-), which, to note, is the only daily Greek-language newspaper outside the borders of Greece.

K: What is the difference between publishing a newspaper in the US rather than in Greece?

AD: There are enormous differences. An Athenian newspaper, theoretically at least, is targeted at a few million potential readers and a large advertising market, including varied state advertising. The number of our potential readers is, of course, much smaller, as well as the advertising market is much smaller, while Greek state ads are scarce.

Also, as you will know, the US government does not provide any support to the media. But we also enjoy significant benefits, the most important of which is the rare relationship of trust that has developed between TNH and its readers. Generally, our community views the National Herald as the Gospel, which is a great honor, but also a great responsibility for us. In the past, we also had a formal agreement with the late Eleni Vlachou to use Kathimerini’s news. And here I would like to thank you for the opportunity you give me to communicate with the distinguished readership of your newspaper.

K: What do you think is the role of the newspaper?

AD: The National Herlad’s mission does not differ from that of others in the field of information. But as it is issued in New York, its mission has a more general national significance: to act as the voice and conscience of the Omogeneia.

K: In what way?

AD: To contribute to the continuation of Hellenism in the USA, with emphasis on the preservation of language, culture, traditions, and religion. To fight for the defense of our national interests in this great and hospitable country. So, not only has the newspaper managed to survive, but is also going through, I think, the best period of its long history. Perhaps because it treats the reader with love, appreciation, and respect and follows the publishing philosophy of the West’s newspapers – as far as possible – of objective journalism and the separation of news from the commentary.

Also, the National Herald is identified with policies of the future, with policies that contribute to the promotion of the interests of society and the nation. It supports politicians who the reader may temporarily dislike, but they are historically justified by the events, making them even stronger. For example, the support for Venizelos, and more recently in American for Obama.

K: When did you become the owner of the paper and how did you decide on such a move?

AD: I was the owner of the newspaper exactly ten years from the day I arrived in New York, in September 1979. I had just finished at the Columbia University School of Business Administration, I went to the newspaper for a while, but I was so charmed that I rejected a position in a multinational corporation to stay there. And I never regretted that.

K: What are your plans for the future?

AD: The first is very much like the plan I’ve always had: to strive, together with my colleagues, to constantly improve, albeit a little, the versions we have. The second concerns the great challenges of the new revolutionary technologies in our field. But bigger are the opportunities they offer. Therefore, without neglecting our print publications, we are using, on an international