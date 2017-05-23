Letter from Athens: Greek Businesses, Workers Have Message for Staying Open: Never On Sunday

Even in one of Athens’ busiest neighborhoods, Sunday morning was peaceful, quiet, almost devoid of the buzz of motorbikes, free from the daily noise of everyday living, the way life used to be even in the United States not so many years ago, once upon a time in Leave-it-to-Beaver- Land when there was a different pace to life.

It’s still like that in Greece on Sundays – except for the church bells – a time to slow down, catch your breath, take a break from the grind of work, especially during a more than seven-year-long crisis which has worn out workers, pensioners and the poor with brutal austerity measures while the rich and politicians and tax cheats continue to prosper, leaving it to others to bear the burden.

Sunday openings in the US were opposed – as they are still in Greece – on religious grounds as well as by those who felt people should have one day to rest and worship and not to have this day feel like any other.

But Greece’s owners, the Quartet of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism-International Monetary Fund, who have put up 326 billion euros ($364.14 billion) and demanded big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations, want to strip the country of one of its most precious times too: Sunday serenity.

Stores in non-tourist areas had only been allowed to open eight Sundays a year but the deal agreed to by the ruling Looney Left SYRIZA-led coalition means a partial of full lifting of the ban on other Sundays.

Lifting the Sunday store opening ban would allow merchants and retailers to open, should they want. Initial reports referred only to “tourism” areas, with a looser definition of what constitutes a tourist region and an extension of the tourism season cited, Naftemporiki said. Stores hours are already fully deregulated in tourism areas, such as well-known holiday islands.

Designated tourism regions in the country are current defined by a Presidential decree dating back to 1976 which the lenders said was far outdated.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had opposed Sunday openings but broke that vow as well, adding to his pile of reneging on anti-austerity promises, which has driven his popularity down to around 10 percent in polls.

Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, a New York academic, said that “naturally we disagreed, but this is something that occurs in most European countries and America. We can see this (lifting of the ban) as a modernization,” contradicting himself and his party’s alleged principles.

So, having surrendered to the lenders over more pension cuts and taxing low-income families, it was a trifle for “The Great Reneger” Tsipras to agree to impose Sunday openings on people who don’t want it, who want a day off or to stay home with their families – which is what he’ll be doing because you can bet he won’t be down in the center of Athens or at a mall looking for shoes or underwear.

The problem for him is that the people he wants to suffocate with more work don’t want it. And so on Sunday, May 8, more than 85 percent of shops across Greece remained closed, except in tourist areas which are open long hours to gouge unsuspecting visitors.

The data came from the National Confederation of Greek Commerce (ESEE) which opposes Sunday openings, as do many workers.

ESEE President Vassilis Korkidis said that the majority of business owners went along with the union’s call for a boycott of the plan and that protesters blocked people from getting into some retail chains that opened.

“The most deafening response came from the absence of consumers who turned their back on those who deliberately announced that shops would be open on Sunday across Greece,” Korkidis said, Kathimerini reported.

Hundreds of people in Athens protested in a rally held by the Communist Party-affiliated union PAME and groups representing small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Extending Sunday trading is one of a list of demands by Greece’s lenders, and must be approved by Parliament. Shops are currently compelled to open on the first Sunday of every month. The reform would raise the number of Sundays from 12 times a year to 30.

Greece’s OIYE federation of private sector workers has called on employees in the retail sector to strike against Sunday’s opening of shops and supermarkets and refuse to work.

Smaller businesses say it raises their operating costs and benefits large chains and multinationals, while labor unions claim it undercuts workers’ rights.

“So long as the government fails to live to its promise for abolishing Sunday operation, so the workers and unions in retail commerce will continue mobilizing, resisting and striking,” the federation said.

There’s a lot more to do on Sunday than shop: take your family to the zoo, lie under a tree on a blanket and read a book, go to a museum or the beach or a park, take a walk in the woods, ruminate, reminisce, sit on a bench with a friend and talk about old times, visit a friend or a family member, browse an antique fair or flea market, write in a journal, lie on the couch and read the Sunday newspaper, have a long, slow cup of coffee instead of one on the run. Even God rested this day.