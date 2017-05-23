ΤΙΜΕ: Tsipras Among 5 World Leaders Less Popular than Donald Trump

Donald Trump may currently stand with an approval rating just under 40 percent, but he is still sitting pretty compared to some of the world’s other heads of state and government.

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro stand among the world’s political figureheads who are even less popular than the U.S. president, according to TIME magazine:

Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela

President Nicolas Maduro may have retained an approval rate in the mid-to-low twenties since last year, but he is currently the world’s most embattled political leader.

Michel Temer of Brazil

Following an impeached president should be easy; the bar has been set low. But as Brazilian president Michel Temer has found out—with an approval rating in the single digits—following Dilma Rousseff has been no walk in the park.

Jacob Zuma of South Africa

South African President Jacob Zuma’s approval rating is at an all-time low of 20 percent across the country’s seven major metropolitan areas; more than 70 percent of South Africans want him to resign.

Najib Razak of Malaysia

If you’re not going to be popular, you may as well be rich. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak has been president since 2009, which is the same year he established an economic-development investment fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Alexis Tsipras of Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras continues to fall in polls as he is forced to accept more and more austerity measures to keep his country afloat. Greece’s financial woes began well before Tsipras assumed the reins (the country has lost 25 percent of its GDP since the crisis began in 2010), but Tsipras and his Syriza government have compounded problems. Syriza triggered elections in 2014 at a time when it seemed the Greek economy was finding its footing, which Tsipras won by promising to bend Berlin to his will and getting the Germans to forgive Greek debt (he’s still waiting for that).