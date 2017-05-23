Cyprus Unity Talks Deadlocked, Anastasiades Wants Turkish Army Out

NICOSIA – Hoping to break a logjam over Cyprus’ again-collapsed unity talks, President Nicos Anastasiades said there’s no hope unless Turkey removes an army and an agreement is made on how much property stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion is returned.

That effectively blocked any more negotiations for now with Turkish-Cypriot Mustafa Akinci who wants all issues to be on the table without separating out the questions of Turkey’s 35,000-strong army and return of property at the same time Turkey said it wants the right to invade further when it wants.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview that there would be no peace deal without a Turkish troop presence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said the army would stay “forever,” putting Anastasiades in the position of either agreeing – which many Cypriots would see a near-traitorous – or walking away.

Anastasiades also ruled out halting exploratory oil and gas drilling off the island’s southern coast as demanded by Akinci as Erdogan is ready to send an energy vessel into Cypriot waters in search of oil and gas and as he’s demanded a share of any finds by Cyprus, which has licensed drilling to international companies, including an American firm.

The talks, which have marked some limited progress over the last two years, are now at a standstill while both sides try to set the terms for a final summit in Geneva, Switzerland. United Nations envoy Espen Barth Eide is expected to shuttle between the two sides this week in search of a compromise formula paving the way for the summit after his constant predictions of an imminent breakthrough were repeatedly dashed.

Anastasiades said Akinci’s proposal to dive into a give-and-take process on all issues at the summit would lead nowhere and risk foisting responsibility for the failure on his shoulders.

“I can’t possibly accept something that won’t lead anywhere just so there won’t be deadlock,” Anastasiades said in a televised address.

He said he would be willing to stay in Geneva “as long as it takes” to reach an overall peace deal, if his proposal is accepted.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)