Bailed-Out Investor, SYRIZA Ally Savvidis Buys Stake in Mega TV Operator

ATHENS – Russian-Greek investor Ivan Savvidis, who praised Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after the government pulled back smuggling fines, has scooped up a 19.3 percent interest in the troubled Teletypos which owns one of Greece’s biggest TV stations, Mega.

Savvidis had failed to acquire a license in a previous bidding process Greece’s courts struck down and has intervened in Greek politics, lauding Tsipras and castigating major opposition New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken a big lead in polls after the Premier’s popularity plummeted for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The sale was announced by Pegasus Publications S.A., which up until now owned a majority stake in Teletypos as well as controlling shares in print media..

Savvidis stepped into the limelight after buying the Thessaloniki-based PAOK soccer team , a northeastern Greece cigarette manufacturer (SEKAP) and other holdings, including Thessaloniki’s best-known five-star hotel (Makedonia Pallas).

Even with Greece desperate for revenues during a crushing economic crisis Tsipras’ coalition government erased 38 million euros ($42.68 million) in fines for SEKAP for tobacco smuggling, penalties imposed before he took over the company.

Savvidis, the owner of PAOK soccer club, purchased the stake that belonged to the Pegasus media group owned by Fotis Bobolas, Greek media reported.

The percentage he obtained was the collateral for bank loans taken out by Pegasus. Seventy-five percent of the 5 million euros ($5.62 million) paid by Savvidis will go toward paying off Mega’s bank debts while the remaining 25 percent will be used for back pay owed to staff.

The deal was ripped by New Democracy which raised questions about its legality, accusing the government of a sweetheart agreement with SYRIZA and a backdoor bid by the Leftists to gain control of a major private TV station.

Savvidis in April set off a firestorm of criticism with an interview appearing in the Greek news website protothema.gr, where among others he compared Tsipras to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and attacked Mitsotakis, saying that he “will never become Prime Minister” even though the Conservatives have taken leads as high as 17 percent over SYRIZA and Tsipras, whose favorability rating has fallen to 10 percent.

Savvidis praised the way that Tsipras handled the problems arising with the tobacco firm SEKAP and its outstanding fines, including the controversial amendment tabled by a SYRIZA MP allowing these fines to be written off.

Savvidis then said Tsipras was “a pragmatist and had acted with a high sense of morality and practicality,” for giving SEKAP a big break from the heavy fines.

“He called for dialogue on the essence of the issues. He recognized that there was a problem that made investments in Greece difficult,” the Russian magnate noted, adding that there were thousands of investors like himself.

Savvidis pointed out that former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who had sold him the former state-run tobacco company SEKAP, “had been able to sell me his headache for very good money. Because SEKAP was his headache and now it has become mine.”

Savvidis said he had expected Mitsotakis and New Democracy to be investor-friendly without saying why he bought the company knowing it had a big fine over its head.

“That gentleman, however, said things that I cannot even call a joke,” Savvidis added. “What investor would agree to take on such a burden? So many fines? They wanted to sell me a company and only then reveal the problems with the fines for illegal trading,” he said.

Savvidis said that he “takes his hat off” to Tsipras for his handling of the affair, which he said was the way that “Prime Ministers should act, protecting any investor.”

“We are not friends with Mr. Tsipras. There is no way that ND will win. SYRIZA has temporarily lost ground and ND is temporarily gaining. But ND has no idea how to shake things up,” he said.