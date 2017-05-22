What I See in a Pensioner’s Face

I see their faces in photographs and my soul aches.

Greek pensioners in the rain, protesting against the new harsh measures on which Parliament was voting, including pension cuts.

He is about 75 years old. He is holding an umbrella, is relatively well dressed, white-haired, with swollen eyes and a large, manicured mustache, shouting against the measures.

He has grievance written all over his face and is clearly baffled about how he ended up here.

There is a weakness about him; he looks like a weak and unprotected bird. It is that “unprotected bird” image that tears me apart.

It is obvious that he cannot make ends meet. Perhaps his pension is no longer enough to cover his bills, or even his medication.

What will happen with the new cuts coming under the new memorandum?

I imagine him as a decent man, who worked throughout his life, who raised a family and believed that his good years were ahead of him, now that he would no longer have obligations.

And suddenly, seven years ago, his entire world was turned upside down; the tide turned. So, in his desperation – I assume – he grabs his umbrella and goes out in the rain to protest against the injustice that is being done.

He needs to do something. He needs a place to express his rage, to express his grievance in this way.

I understand him. He could have been my grandfather. Our grandfather.

In any case, he is an elderly man who is unable to work, even if there were jobs available.

It is curious that tens of thousands of pensioners just like him do not participate in the demonstrations, in order to express their grief and anger for having been deceived, for having been robbed of their golden years, for having their children suffer, for being deprived of hope. I dare to assume that perhaps it is because he is aware that he is also at fault to some extent. That he suspected that something was not right. That, as the head of the household, he knew that this situation could not go too far.

Now, what’s done is done. The question is what happens next?

This is the question that should have troubled all of us for years, and even more so now. Demonstrations are not the solution. Memoranda and more austerity are not the solution. The country must awaken from its comatose state.

The lies must stop. A serious, bold, national economic recovery program must be established by a government that will implement the reforms that are needed within the first months of coming to power. In which the citizens will work hard and with understanding.

It is the only way for Greece to enter a path of growth. There is no other solution, grandfather/protester.

The quicker this happens, the better for your children and grandchildren.