Trump Will Make China Great Again

President Trump’s election may very well have the unintended consequence of making China the most powerful country in the world. In the early hours of his presidency, Donald Trump fulfilled his campaign promise to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP). One can quibble over details of which American economic sectors would have won or lost under the TPP; no one can doubt that America’s withdrawal from an agreement was a win for China.

The United Statesdesigned the agreement to bind eleven Pacific countries firmly to the it and obstruct China’s economic domination of the region.The other countries party to the TPP left no doubt that they saw it as a counterweight to China’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) involving 16 other countries. Now we have pulled the only alternative to the RCEP out from under them.

To rub salt in our self-created wound, Chinese President XI made it clear at the World Economic Forum the following week that China would replace America as the champion of world trade and globalization.We just made staying out of China’s orbit a lot harder for our allies.

In recent news, China has accelerated investment in Greek logistic facilities (ports, airports and railroads) for its “One Road One Belt” (OROB) strategy.The vast majority of Americans neither know nor apparently care that China is implementing an enormously ambitious project to dominate trade with Europe by building a huge network of rail and road across Central Asia and Russia to Europe complemented by equally huge investments in maritime logistics utilizing Greece as its principal bridgehead into Europe. Once completed, OROB will make EU trade with China cheaper than with the US (a problem exacerbated by GOP refusal to fund American infrastructure, Trump’s rhetoric notwithstanding).America’s 20th century world dominance was built on the foundations of 19th century American trade advantages. China reads history better than we do.

Trump appears to have quietly put aside campaign promises to declare China a currency manipulator and other campaign promises to stop China’s “rape” of America. On the political front, he briefly ventured, unscripted, into upending our “one China” policy, the recognition that Taiwan is part of China.A month later the president humiliated our country by reversing himself.Obama’s failure to act on his ill-considered “red line” statements in Syria pales by comparison to the American loss of face with China. By escalating the confrontation with North Korea, the president made China the go-to power broker in resolving a crisis that could lead to nuclear war.Threats to launch a war that would grievously harm Japan and South Korea, our two key Pacific allies, make no sense; we can only beg China to pressure North Korea through its monopoly of the latter’s vital energy trade.

Elsewhere in the Pacific, our allies are discovering that the United States lacks the power to defend their interestsagainst China. Philippine President Duterte told the press on May 19th that China’s leader had threatened war if the Philippines exercised its right, legitimized by the International Court of Justice, to drill for oil in the South China Sea.A decade ago, a US carrier battlegroup would have appeared on the scene (and not gotten lost steaming the wrong way). Now an ally no longer thinks of asking for help.Spending more on defense does not change the equation anymore. We already spend three times as much as China but the number is meaningless. China spends enough to make U.S. military intervention into its home turf unthinkable.

The Trump Administration lacks an overall foreign policy strategy toward China. Lacking a strategy, we react to crises without plans or vision. Withdrawing from the TPP without a plan telegraphed that omission to capitals all over the Pacific. The White House has exacerbated our problems by emasculating American diplomacy and failing to fill key foreign policy positions. The Chinese have a strategy, carefully planned and systematically implemented.China leads with so-called “soft” economic power and eschews military threats except when it knows it has overwhelming advantage.Economic power and trade may look “soft,” but, in the end, it extends political control over trading partners more effectively than the proverbial carrier battle group.

The current contretemps with Russia does not help but, even without this distraction, our lack of policy allows China to make inroads all over the world.The EU, distracted by Brexit, rigid fiscal policies and dealing with Russia, missed the boat formulating a response to China’s inroads in Greece.Trumpmade matters worse by declaring NATO obsolete andcheerleading for Brexitand anti-EU European politicians and then inducing whiplash by reversing those policies.He treats the relationship with China as a one-on-one duel between the two countries, ignoring how it fits into larger American interests. This clears the field for Beijing to exercise economic imperialism with impunity.

Trump gets no help from his inner circle.Trump groupies cling to the fantasy that uncertainty substitutes for foreign policy. Bannon et. al., believe that the United States can return to an isolationism that never really existed guaranteed by military force.Trump’s Wall Street cabinet sees the world in purely financial term: measured by the rise and fall of the stock and bond markets, happily oblivious to the hard things in life.The rest of the establishment GOP, drawing the wrong lessons from the collapse of the USSR, has a pathetic faith that untrammeled free markets always triumph over the guy with Plan.

When we still taught history, we learned that for Britain “trade followed the flag” while for America “the flag followed trade.” China reads history; does ignoring it doom us?