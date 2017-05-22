Panhellenic Motorcycle Association Hosts 3rd Annual Motorcycle Blessing

MERRILLVILLE, IN: The Panhellenic Motorcycle Association of Northern Indiana hosted the 3rd Annual Motorcycle Blessing on Sunday, May 21, at the American Legion Post 430 in Merrillville, IN. A fundraiser motorcycle ride immediately followed. Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas presided over the Blessing Service for the large number of people in attendance.

The Panhellenic Motorcycle Association is a Canadian non-profit organization. The Northern Indiana Chapter is the only chapter currently in the United States. Their mission is to inspire friendship and unity among Hellenic motorcycle riders and in turn unite and support Greek communities through their membership. The Panhellenic Motorcycle Association is supportive of all Hellenic initiatives that truly share the same vision. More information on the Panhellenic Motorcycle Association can be found on their website: www.PanhellenicMA.com.

Also in Merrillville, Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, the head of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, visited Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Saturday, May 20, to preside over the Vesper Service for the Patron Saints of the parish. His Eminence was honored to be joined by a large contingent of Greek Orthodox Clergy from throughout Northern Indiana and Chicagoland in addition to local parish priests Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas.